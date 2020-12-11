FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

iOttie Aivo Auto-Sensing Car Mount debuts with Alexa and 10W Qi charging

iOttie has now debuted the latest addition to its stable of car mounts with its most intelligent model yet. Deemed Aivo Connect, the new in-car accessory brings Alexa into the mix alongside built-in Qi charging and an auto-sensing mount that automatically grips your smartphone. Head below for a closer look and all of the details.

iOttie debuts new Aivo Connect car mount

The trend of packing voice assistants into pretty much every accessory has continued through 2020, and it looks like iOttie is planning to close out the year with its latest car mount. Just about all of the brand’s recent unveils have packed Alexa support, but its newest takes it a step further.

Debuting as the most premium offering in the iOttie stable of car mounts, its new Aivo Connect is about as feature-packed as they come. For starters, you’ll find hands-free access to Alexa here alongside an entirely refreshed design that differs from what we’ve seen in the past.

Rather than the One Touch mechanism that iOttie has championed over the past few years, there’s a new auto-sensing mount to pair with the Alexa voice control features. Utilizing the built-in 10W Qi charging pad which we’ll circle back on in a second, the iOttie Aivo Connect mount will automatically detect when a smartphone is ready to be locked into place. And then when it’s time to remove your phone, it’ll loosen the grip without having to activate a separate mechanism.

But back to the Qi charging, Android smartphone owners will be able to take advantage of cable-free refuels at 10W, while iPhones will find 7.5W charging speeds. Everything rests in the new compact design that sports a swivel mount and connects right to the dashboard.

The new form-factor isn’t quite as versatile as previous-generation mounts from iOttie, as the Aivo Connect ditches the telescoping arm and the suction cup base found before. So if you’re used to attaching your phone to the windshield instead of the dashboard, iOttie’s latest may not be the most ideal.

Now available purchase

iOttie’s new Aivo Connect car mount is now available for purchase at Amazon. It enters with an $89.95 price tag, easily making it the most expensive offering in the brand’s current lineup. But for all of the tech included here, it’s about on-par price-wise with other models that share overlapping feature sets.

9to5Toys’ Take

Aside from the fact that iOttie’s release debuts at a time when folks spend less and less time on the road, there seems to be a lot to like about its Aivo Connect mount. I’m already a big fan of the brand’s existing releases, having relied on its Easy Touch 4 Car Mount for years now. And the newest addition to the stable will surely catch the eye of those in the Alexa ecosystem.

I’ve previously gone hands-on with other auto-sensing car mounts, and the feature is far from a gimmick, as long as you’re not using wired CarPlay. So if you’re looking to rely on Alexa while in the car, the iOttie Aivo Connect seems like a solid option if you don’t mind paying the premium price tag to enjoy its high-end features.

