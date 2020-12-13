FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today only, iPads, MacBooks, and LG UltraFine monitors on sale from $350 (Refurb)

Up to 33% From $350

Today only, Woot offers Apple MacBooks, iPads, and LG monitors from $349.99. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Our top pick is the certified refurbished 2018 11-inch iPad Pro from $619.99. Depending on the model, you can save upwards of $200 off the original price with the best deals coming on the higher-end configurations. Today’s deals are $50 less than our previous mention. Apple is currently sold out of refurbished models.

Apple’s 2018 iPad Pro sports a Liquid Retina edge-to-edge display with Promotion, True Tone, and wide color. Other features include Face ID, 12MP camera, four speakers, and up to 10-hours of battery life, all of which are powered by Apple’s A12X Bionic chip. Includes a 90-day warranty with purchase. More below.

You can browse through the rest of today’s sale on this landing page. There’s plenty of deals to be had on previous-generation MacBooks, iPads, and more.

Put your savings to good use and grab the second-generation Apple Pencil. It takes your iPad Pro experience to the next level with “precision, responsiveness, and natural fluidity of a traditional writing instrument and the versatility to become so much more.”

Apple’s latest iPad Pro features:

  • A12X Bionic chip with Neural Engine
  • Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay
  • 12MP back camera, 7MP True Depth front camera
  • Four speaker Audio with wider Stereo sound
  • 802. 11AC Wi-Fi and gigabit-class LTE cellular data
  • Up to 10 hours of battery life
  • USB-C connector for charging and accessories

