FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Best cookbooks to pick up this holiday season to get your kitchen festivity ready

-

Cookbooks are always a great gift idea and a perfect way to spruce up your everyday recipes. Today, we’re rounding up the best new holiday cookbooks. Whether you’re looking for an appetizer, entree, or new treat to indulge in, we’ve got a cookbook that you will love. Head below the jump to find all of our favorites, and be sure to check out our latest guide to the best new books to pick up this December.

Taste of Home Holiday Cookbook

Each year, Taste of Home comes out with a holiday cookbook, and this year, they have an array of great recipes for you to try. Taste of Home quotes, “You’ll host the holidays like never before with ready-planned menus, fun crafts and time-saving tips for creating…family-favorite Christmas traditions…’egg-cellent’ Easter brunches…bountiful Thanksgiving feasts…’spook-tacular’ Halloween treats and more!”

I really love that they took into consideration that most of us will be spending time at home due to the pandemic. Inside, you will find Christmas Movie Marathon recipes inspired by your favorite holiday classics. This cookbook would also make a fantastic gift idea, and it’s priced at $25.

Modern Comfort Food

One of the most talked about cookbooks this season is the Modern Comfort Food by Ina Gartan. During the holidays, everyone loves comfort food, and Ina Gartan, who is a Food Network star, shares all of her favorites, from childhood and throughout her life. Inside her new cookbook, you will find 85 recipes, including unique grilled cheese sandwiches, enchiladas, Boston cream pie, and many more delicious treats. Pick up a copy for yourself or surprise a loved one with this cookbook that’s priced at $21 on Amazon.

Southern Living Christmas 2020 Cookbook

Another holiday cookbook that you will want to get your hands on is the classic Southern Living Christmas 2020 Cookbook. When you open this book, you will find over 100 brand-new recipes crafted by the professionals of the South’s Most Trusted Kitchen. Plus, it’s not just recipes — it’s also filled with decorative tips, as well as how to wrap gifts, entertain, and more. This will easily become a staple in your kitchen for years to come and it’s priced at $21.

Christmas Baking by Joyce Klynstra

Finally, we all love to bake during the holiday season, and the new cookbook “Christmas Baking” has new tips and ideas for you to try. This cookbook has all of your favorite treats, including cookies, candies, cakes, breads, and snacks. There are more than 100 Christmas-inspired recipes, and it’s said to have “gorgeous photography, with clear, easy directions” from Home Front Cooking. You can buy this cookbook on Amazon for $18 today.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

About the Author

Outfit your car with iOttie iPhone and Android mounts f...
Bose ANC Headphones 700 fall to new all-time low of $21...
Best Android app deals of the day: Botanicula, 911 Oper...
Amazon’s offering up to 30% off NBA and NFL gear ...
Tackle DIY tasks around the house with a Little Giant 6...
This wireless backup camera kit includes a screen + ins...
These wipe-clean reusable notebooks sync your scribbles...
Microsoft’s dual screen Surface Duo smartphone re...
Show More Comments

Related

Sperry’s John Legend Holiday Edit has gift ideas for the entire family: Boots, more

Learn More

Best of Black Friday 2020 – TVs: VIZIO 70″ 4K $478, Element 50″ 4K $200, more from $150

Learn More

The best beauty advent calendars to pick up this year: haircare, makeup, more

From $12 Learn More

Oakley’s Holiday Gift Guide: Sunglasses, snow gear, more from $20 shipped

Learn More

Nike’s new holiday gear adds festive touches to shoes, apparel, more from $30

Learn More

Amazon’s Mariah Carey Gift Guide has festive ideas for everyone in your family from $9

Learn More

Oprah’s Favorite Things guide now live at Amazon: Specialty gifts, apparel, more

Read More Learn More

Under Armour’s Holiday Gift Guide features ideas all athletes will love from $16

Learn More