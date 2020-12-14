Cookbooks are always a great gift idea and a perfect way to spruce up your everyday recipes. Today, we’re rounding up the best new holiday cookbooks. Whether you’re looking for an appetizer, entree, or new treat to indulge in, we’ve got a cookbook that you will love. Head below the jump to find all of our favorites, and be sure to check out our latest guide to the best new books to pick up this December.

Taste of Home Holiday Cookbook

Each year, Taste of Home comes out with a holiday cookbook, and this year, they have an array of great recipes for you to try. Taste of Home quotes, “You’ll host the holidays like never before with ready-planned menus, fun crafts and time-saving tips for creating…family-favorite Christmas traditions…’egg-cellent’ Easter brunches…bountiful Thanksgiving feasts…’spook-tacular’ Halloween treats and more!”

I really love that they took into consideration that most of us will be spending time at home due to the pandemic. Inside, you will find Christmas Movie Marathon recipes inspired by your favorite holiday classics. This cookbook would also make a fantastic gift idea, and it’s priced at $25.

Modern Comfort Food

One of the most talked about cookbooks this season is the Modern Comfort Food by Ina Gartan. During the holidays, everyone loves comfort food, and Ina Gartan, who is a Food Network star, shares all of her favorites, from childhood and throughout her life. Inside her new cookbook, you will find 85 recipes, including unique grilled cheese sandwiches, enchiladas, Boston cream pie, and many more delicious treats. Pick up a copy for yourself or surprise a loved one with this cookbook that’s priced at $21 on Amazon.

Southern Living Christmas 2020 Cookbook

Another holiday cookbook that you will want to get your hands on is the classic Southern Living Christmas 2020 Cookbook. When you open this book, you will find over 100 brand-new recipes crafted by the professionals of the South’s Most Trusted Kitchen. Plus, it’s not just recipes — it’s also filled with decorative tips, as well as how to wrap gifts, entertain, and more. This will easily become a staple in your kitchen for years to come and it’s priced at $21.

Christmas Baking by Joyce Klynstra

Finally, we all love to bake during the holiday season, and the new cookbook “Christmas Baking” has new tips and ideas for you to try. This cookbook has all of your favorite treats, including cookies, candies, cakes, breads, and snacks. There are more than 100 Christmas-inspired recipes, and it’s said to have “gorgeous photography, with clear, easy directions” from Home Front Cooking. You can buy this cookbook on Amazon for $18 today.

