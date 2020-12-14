Get two Alexa/Assistant-compatible C by GE smart bulbs at just $5 each (50% off)

Amazon is offering a 2-pack of C by GE Smart LED Light Bulbs for $10.37 Prime shipped. Today’s deal knocks nearly 50% off its normal $20 going rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re after a budget-focused way to expand your smart home, this is a great option. You’ll find that the C by GE bulbs is compatible with both Alexa and Assistant, no hub required. This is due to the built-in Bluetooth technology here, making it super simple to pair it with your smart home gear. Rated 4/5 stars.
If you don’t mind ditching the smart feature, we’ve found that AmazonBasics’ 60W LED bulbs are just $7 for a 2-pack. This saves a few bucks and still upgrades you to LED lighting throughout your home. However, you won’t be able to control it with voice commands like the C by GE bulbs above
Also, don’t forget that we’re tracking a pretty sizable Philips Hue sale right now. Pricing starts at just $18, and you’ll find both high-end and entry-level smart home gear available here. One of the best ways to save is by picking up a Play Bar Starter Kit at $84, which normally goes for $130.
C by GE Smart LED Bulb features:
- UPGRADE YOUR SMART HOME WITH SMART LIGHTS AND ALEXA: Light bulbs from C by GE paired with a C by GE smart plug enables out of home app control for your devices. Add voice control by enabling your Alexa voice assistant (plug and Alexa sold separately).
- CONTROL YOUR SMART BULBS AWAY FROM HOME: With C by GE smart LED bulbs, never come home to a dark house. Pair your C by GE smart light bulbs with C by GE smart plugs in the C by GE iOS/ Android app to control your bulbs when you’re not at home.
- ENABLE VOICE CONTROL FOR HANDS-FREE CONTROL OF YOUR SMART BULBS: Pair the C by GE smart lights with C by GE smart plugs in the C by GE iOS/Android app to create smart bulbs that work with Alexa and Google Home. (Voice assistant and plug sold separately)
