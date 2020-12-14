Get two Alexa/Assistant-compatible C by GE smart bulbs at just $5 each (50% off)

Amazon is offering a 2-pack of C by GE Smart LED Light Bulbs for $10.37 Prime shipped. Today’s deal knocks nearly 50% off its normal $20 going rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re after a budget-focused way to expand your smart home, this is a great option. You’ll find that the C by GE bulbs is compatible with both Alexa and Assistant, no hub required. This is due to the built-in Bluetooth technology here, making it super simple to pair it with your smart home gear. Rated 4/5 stars.

If you don’t mind ditching the smart feature, we’ve found that AmazonBasics’ 60W LED bulbs are just $7 for a 2-pack. This saves a few bucks and still upgrades you to LED lighting throughout your home. However, you won’t be able to control it with voice commands like the C by GE bulbs above

Also, don’t forget that we’re tracking a pretty sizable Philips Hue sale right now. Pricing starts at just $18, and you’ll find both high-end and entry-level smart home gear available here. One of the best ways to save is by picking up a Play Bar Starter Kit at $84, which normally goes for $130.

C by GE Smart LED Bulb features:

UPGRADE YOUR SMART HOME WITH SMART LIGHTS AND ALEXA: Light bulbs from C by GE paired with a C by GE smart plug enables out of home app control for your devices. Add voice control by enabling your Alexa voice assistant (plug and Alexa sold separately).

CONTROL YOUR SMART BULBS AWAY FROM HOME: With C by GE smart LED bulbs, never come home to a dark house. Pair your C by GE smart light bulbs with C by GE smart plugs in the C by GE iOS/ Android app to control your bulbs when you’re not at home.

ENABLE VOICE CONTROL FOR HANDS-FREE CONTROL OF YOUR SMART BULBS: Pair the C by GE smart lights with C by GE smart plugs in the C by GE iOS/Android app to create smart bulbs that work with Alexa and Google Home. (Voice assistant and plug sold separately)

