Philips Hue refurb sale: Play Bar set $84, Sync Box $180, more from $18

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of certified refurbished Philips Hue smart lights and accessories priced from $18. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members, otherwise a $6 delivery fee will apply. Heaadling the Hue Play Bar 2-piece Starter Kit for $83.99. Usually fetching $130 at Amazon in new condition, today’s offer saves you 35% and is the second-best we’ve seen to date. These Hue Play lamps are perfect options for adding bias lighting to your home theater. They adhere to the back of a TV or rest on a console and add a splash of color to your setup. Over 3,500 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating, earning it #1 best-seller status at Amazon. Includes a 90-day warranty. Head below for more.

Other notable Philips Hue deals:

Play Starter Kit features:

Create the most beautiful backlight for your television. Just mount Philips Hue Play behind your screen using the clips and double-sided tape included in the pack, and enhance your viewing experience with splashes of light surrounding your television. Search for Hue Sync (FREE) at meethue.com to your PC and synchronize your Philips Hue lights with your Music & Movies. Requires the Philip Hue Bridge for smart home connectivity.

