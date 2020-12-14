FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Cooler Master’s 360mm AiO packs ARGB + infinity mirror at $115 (26% off)

26% off $115

Amazon is offering the Cooler Master MasterLiquid ML360 ARGB All-in-One Liquid CPU Cooler for $115 shipped. Today’s deal saves you 26% and is the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re still rocking the stock cooler on your desktop, this is a killer upgrade. I recently installed a 360mm all-in-one on my new Ryzen 5 desktop and absolutely love the temperatures that my processor sits at. When idle (with really nothing running), I’ll frequently see temps of around 27C, and while under load and gaming, I never see things go above 50C. Cooler Master’s AiO offers an infinity mirror design and ARGB lighting so you can match it to the rest of your system. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Update 12/14 @ 6:55 PM: Amazon is offering the CORSAIR Dark Core RGB Pro SE Wireless Gaming Mouse with Qi Charging for $69.99 shipped. Down from $90, today’s deal matches the all-time low that we’ve tracked. Rated 4.6/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Prefer a high-end air cooler? Well, the be quiet! Dark Rock Pro 4 is my go-to air cooler. I’ve used be quiet! products several times before and am always impressed with the build quality as well as performance offered. Coming in at just under $90, this is a great alternative for those who want a more simple setup on a lower budget.

However, if you’re after a liquid cooler at a lower cost, the Cooler Master MasterLiquid 240mm RGB All-in-One is a fantastic option. While it doesn’t have the ARGB LEDs or infinity mirror design, it’s still a great cooler overall and will ensure that your processor stays frosty while gaming. Plus, at $65, this is a killer upgrade if you’re on a tight budget.

Cooler Master MasterLiquid ARGB AiO features:

  • New SickleFlow 120 Non-LED Fan: Triple SickleFlow 120 All-Black fans with a refreshed exterior design with 2-tier anti-dust prevention, quietness and airflow performance.
  • ARGB Lighting Solution: Signature cooling performance with a Vibrant Infinite Mirror ARGB pump design for all of the users wanting a fully customizable lighting effects.
  • 3rd Generation Dual Chamber Pump: New dual chamber pump for optimized to improved overall cooling efficiency and performance.

