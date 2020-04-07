CORSAIR’s latest mouse, the Dark Core RGB Pro, offers dual wireless connectivity through the Slipstream Wireless dongle or Bluetooth, giving it a wide range of capabilities. Plus, it can connect to your computer through a wired USB port giving even better response times. The optical sensor features up to 18,000 DPI native in 1 DPI steps and it has a blazing fast response time. But, the features don’t end there, so be sure to keep reading to find out more.

CORSAIR’s Dark Core RGB Pro helps you “win without wires”

The CORSAIR Dark Core RGB Pro is the company’s latest wireless gaming mouse and has quite a few great features. It’s the update to their award-winning Dark Core RGB, offering several benefits that the previous generation just didn’t have. You’ll find three different ways to connect here: sub-1ms Slipstream Wireless, low-latency Bluetooth, or wired over USB. This means you’ll be able to use it at your gaming setup at home, connect via Bluetooth when traveling, and use it while charging at the same time.

However, the biggest item here is that it has a sub-1ms wireless connectivity option, and thanks to CORSAIR’s new “hyper-polling technology,” your mouse will communicate with the computer at up to 2,000Hz, which is “twice the speed of standard gaming mice.” Because of this feature, CORSAIR claims that you’ll experience “better-than-wired” latency, which gives you the ability to clean up your desk without sacrificing performance in any way, shape, or form.

Designed to be fully customizable

CORSAIR’s Dark Core RGB Pro offers nine zones of RGB lighting, which is the most ever for a CORSAIR mouse. This includes the “eye-catching integrated light bar” that has four individually addressable LEDs. You’ll use CORSAIR iCUE software to take advantage of the customization features here, as well as sync it with other iCUE devices.

This mouse also is fully programmable, offering macro features for each of the eight buttons on it. With a feature like that, you can choose to have certain buttons programmed to different features within each game, allowing you to have a leg up over the competition.

USB-C or Qi charging? Why not both!

The Dark Core RGB Pro from CORSAIR doesn’t just include the ability to recharge over USB-C alone, no. It also can charge on Qi-compatible mats like CORSAIR’s MM1000, which means the mouse will almost never run out of battery. However, it can last up to 50-hours of use between charges, meaning that even if you don’t have the Qi mat, and you’re not near a USB-C cable, you’ll still be able to game for many days at a time.

CORSAIR Dark Core RGB Pro pricing and availability

The CORSAIR Dark Core RGB Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse will cost $79.99 and is available from CORSAIR, with other retailers coming soon. You can also get the CORSAIR Dark Core RGB Pro SE Wireless Gaming Mouse for $89.99.

