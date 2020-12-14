Home Depot drops DEWALT, RYOBI, and more by up to 30% for today only

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 30% off select power tools from DEWALT, Milwaukee, RYOBI, and more. Free shipping is available for all or you can opt for in-store pickup and easily grab your new tools today. Our top pick is the DEWALT 3-tool Combo Kit for $249, which is down from the usual $350 price tag and regular $325 going rate. This bundle offers a compact drill and impact driver, plus a circular saw, and two 20V batteries. You’ll also receive a carrying case and wall charger with purchase, too. Great for tackling DIY projects around the house this winter. Rated 4.8/5 stars. More below.

Another standout is the RYOBI 18V AirStrike Straight Finish Nailer for $189. As a comparison, you’d typically pay over $225 on this model. If you already have a nail compressor on-hand, bring a straight finish nailer to the mix and take your project quality up a notch. This model offers support for up to 2.5-inch nails and ships with a 50-foot “lay flat” hose. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Browse through the rest of today’s sale for even more deals on tools from DEWALT, Milwaukee, RYOBI, and others. With free in-store pickup an option across the board, this is a great way to ensure you have these tools under the Christmas tree.

Building out a toolbox for the first time? Check out our DIY essentials guide for a step-by-step guide to putting together a toolbox.

DEWALT 3-tool Combo Kit features:

This 20V MAX* Brushless Compact 2-Tool Combo Kit includes one cordless Drill/Driver, one cordless Impact Driver, two 20V MAX* Lithium Ion Batteries, one charger, and a carrying bag. At only 5.1 in. front to back, the cordless Impact Driver features a high performance brushless motor that delivers 1700 in-lbs. of torque and 3 LED lights to provide optimum illumination in dark spaces as you work.

