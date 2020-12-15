Give Apple Fitness+ a try with 2-months for FREE

Best Buy is currently offering new subscribers 2-months of Apple Fitness+ for FREE. Normally Apple offers a 1-month trial to Apple Watch owners with every subsequent month costing $9.99. Apple Fitness+ is the latest subscription to be used with your Apple products, delivering in-home workout routines that are easy to follow and will help you stay fit without leaving the house. Fitness+ utilizes your Apple Watch synced to an iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV to track your workouts and it syncs your personal metrics so you can see progress on-screen while working out. There are 10 different workout types featuring the “world’s best trainers” with new ones being added every week. Head below for more on Apple Fitness+.

If you’d like to learn more about Apple’s latest service, we’ve got you covered. We’ve detailed how to use Fitness+, more about the workout gear page that Apple recently published, information on the Apple Watch requirement, partnerships, and more over at 9to5Mac.

Need an Apple Watch to take full advantage of Fitness+? Well, we’ve got you covered there, too. Today, we spotted a deal on the Apple Watch SE that brings it down to $250, which is among the best pricing that we’ve seen since its release. The Apple Watch SE is perfect if you’re wanting to enjoy workout tracking, notifications, Siri, and more on your wrist.

More information about Apple Fitness+:

Apple Fitness+ is a new fitness service powered by Apple Watch. You can choose from a catalog of workouts led by expert trainers. In-session metrics, like heart rate and calories burned, are synced to your iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV, so you don’t have to take your eyes away from your workout to see how you’re doing. It’s like your Apple Watch is on the screen.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!