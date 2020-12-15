FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Give Apple Fitness+ a try with 2-months for FREE

-
AppleBest Buy
Get fit FREE

Best Buy is currently offering new subscribers 2-months of Apple Fitness+ for FREE. Normally Apple offers a 1-month trial to Apple Watch owners with every subsequent month costing $9.99. Apple Fitness+ is the latest subscription to be used with your Apple products, delivering in-home workout routines that are easy to follow and will help you stay fit without leaving the house. Fitness+ utilizes your Apple Watch synced to an iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV to track your workouts and it syncs your personal metrics so you can see progress on-screen while working out. There are 10 different workout types featuring the “world’s best trainers” with new ones being added every week. Head below for more on Apple Fitness+.

If you’d like to learn more about Apple’s latest service, we’ve got you covered. We’ve detailed how to use Fitness+, more about the workout gear page that Apple recently published, information on the Apple Watch requirement, partnerships, and more over at 9to5Mac.

Need an Apple Watch to take full advantage of Fitness+? Well, we’ve got you covered there, too. Today, we spotted a deal on the Apple Watch SE that brings it down to $250, which is among the best pricing that we’ve seen since its release. The Apple Watch SE is perfect if you’re wanting to enjoy workout tracking, notifications, Siri, and more on your wrist.

More information about Apple Fitness+:

Apple Fitness+ is a new fitness service powered by Apple Watch. You can choose from a catalog of workouts led by expert trainers. In-session metrics, like heart rate and calories burned, are synced to your iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV, so you don’t have to take your eyes away from your workout to see how you’re doing. It’s like your Apple Watch is on the screen.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Best Buy

Best Buy is known for supplying deals on every major consumer product category, including gaming, TVs, computers, and more. There's also a strong selection of…

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Apple Watch SE deals return before Christmas from $250
Best Buy 3-day sale discounts iPad Air, official iPhone...
Apple movie sale brings Star Wars and Disney films to n...
Apple’s Intel Mac mini drops to new all-time low ...
Drop as much as $200 from Apple’s latest Retina 5...
Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular 128GB dro...
Get ready for Fitness+ with Apple Watch Series 6, now d...
Apple’s official iPad Smart Keyboards plunge as l...
Show More Comments

Related

Up to $39

Apple Watch SE deals return before Christmas from $250

From $250 Learn More
Up to $200

Best Buy 4-day Apple sales event takes $100 off Apple Watch, iPad Air, more

Shop now! Learn More
Reg. $230

Strap Fitbit’s Versa 3 Smartwatch onto your wrist at a new all-time low of $199

$199 Learn More
$49 off

Get ready for Fitness+ with Apple Watch Series 6, now discounted from $350

From $350 Learn More
Reg. $330

Fitbit Sense Smartwatch packs built-in Assistant, more at $270 (Save $60)

$270 Learn More
$400 off

Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro discounted $400 as 1TB model goes on sale

$2,399 Learn More
$50

Aukey’s 1080p webcam upgrades your Zoom game for $27.50 (Save 45%)

$27.50 Learn More
36% off

Expand your MacBook’s potential with this 7-in-1 USB-C hub featuring SD, HDMI, more at $16

$16 Learn More