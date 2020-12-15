Apple Watch SE deals return before Christmas from $250

Update: Amazon offers Apple Watch SE 44mm GPS Sport for $249.99 shipped. That’s down from the usual $309 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low.
Apple Watch SE deals are back at Amazon with prices from $259 shipped. Some offers are not reflected until checkout. You can save nearly $40 on select models, marking the second-best prices we’ve seen outside of Black Friday. Many of these listings still deliver by Christmas, so this may be one of your last chances to lock-in savings before the holidays.
Apple Watch SE delivers everything you love about Apple’s wearables in a more affordable package. While you’ll miss out on the blood/oxygen sensor of the high-end Series 6 models, there’s still a big Retina OLED display, fitness tracking, and a fully swimproof design to check out here.
Apple Watch SE features:
- GPS model lets you take calls and reply to texts from your wrist
- Large Retina OLED display
- Up to 2x faster processor than Series 3
- Track your daily activity on Apple Watch and see your trends in the Fitness app on iPhone
- Measure workouts like running, walking, cycling, yoga, swimming, and dance
- Swimproof design
- High and low heart rate notifications and irregular heart rhythm notification
