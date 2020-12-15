FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple Watch SE deals return before Christmas from $250

-
Apple
Up to $39 From $250

Update: Amazon offers Apple Watch SE 44mm GPS Sport for $249.99 shipped. That’s down from the usual $309 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low.

Apple Watch SE deals are back at Amazon with prices from $259 shipped. Some offers are not reflected until checkout. You can save nearly $40 on select models, marking the second-best prices we’ve seen outside of Black Friday. Many of these listings still deliver by Christmas, so this may be one of your last chances to lock-in savings before the holidays.

Apple Watch SE delivers everything you love about Apple’s wearables in a more affordable package. While you’ll miss out on the blood/oxygen sensor of the high-end Series 6 models, there’s still a big Retina OLED display, fitness tracking, and a fully swimproof design to check out here.

Head over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch Series SE bands for plenty of options from $5. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea. Browse through our curated list for all of the best bands from other manufacturers like Pad & Quill, Nomad, and more.

Check out our Apple guide for more deals this holiday season. One standout right now is Apple Pencil 2, which is currently getting a particularly notable discount down to $115 from the usual $129 price tag. Check out all the details right here.

Apple Watch SE features:

  • GPS model lets you take calls and reply to texts from your wrist
  • Large Retina OLED display
  • Up to 2x faster processor than Series 3
  • Track your daily activity on Apple Watch and see your trends in the Fitness app on iPhone
  • Measure workouts like running, walking, cycling, yoga, swimming, and dance
  • Swimproof design
  • High and low heart rate notifications and irregular heart rhythm notification

Save 25% on Samsung’s Galaxy A71 5G smartphone at...
Apple movie sale brings Star Wars and Disney films to n...
Best-selling Wyze Cam returns to 2020 Amazon low at $20...
Apple’s Intel Mac mini drops to new all-time low ...
Go with a prev-gen. Echo smart speaker for $50 and deli...
Drop as much as $200 from Apple’s latest Retina 5...
Segway’s Ninebot Max Electric Scooter goes 18.6 M...
Get two Alexa/Assistant-compatible C by GE smart bulbs ...
