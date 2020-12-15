Expand your MacBook’s potential with this 7-in-1 USB-C hub featuring SD, HDMI, more at $16

HooToo-US (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 7-in-1 USB-C Hub for $15.99 Prime shipped with the code 6KZ8GD8H and when you clip the on-page coupon. Today’s deal knocks 36% off its normal going rate and is the best available. You’ll find that Apple’s latest laptops are slightly lacking in the I/O department, given that they only have USB-C ports. Well, this hub delivers 4K HDMI, three USB 3.0, SD/microSD, and 100W USB-C PD charging capabilities to your machine through a single port. That’s right, you’ll be able to do all of that through just one USB-C port on your MacBook, iPad, or any other device. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Looking to convert devices on a tighter budget? Well, a 2-pack of nonda USB-C to USB-A adapters is the perfect solution. Coming in at just $4 each on Amazon, these are perfect for leaving on the end of a printer cable or plugging your wireless mouse dongle into.

However, if you need to leverage Thunderbolt 3, Plugable’s latest dock has 100W charging passthrough and much more. In fact, we’re even tracking a launch-day deal that brings it down to $199, which is a $20 savings.

HooToo 7-in-1 USB-C Hub features:

7 in 1 Multiport USB C Hub：The dongle included 4K HDMI port, 3 USB 3.0 ports, 100W PD charging ports, SD and TF Card Reader.

Ultra 4K HD Video : with the 4K@30Hz video adapter you can mirror or extend your screen to HDTV, monitor or projector.

100W Power Delivery: The USB C dongle can support pass-through charging of up to 100W. Charging your MacBook or other USB C port Devices while connecting multiple peripherals and transferring data.

