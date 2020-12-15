Plugable debuts Thunderbolt 3 Dock for Mac with 100W passthrough charging [Deal]

After seeing the launch of its 14-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 dock back in November, Plugable is looking to close out the year with the debut of yet another new Mac and PC accessory. This time around, there are some upgraded specs like 100W passthrough charging alongside the ability to dive two 4K 60Hz monitors and more. Head below for a closer look at the Plugable 100W Thunderbolt 3 Dock and all the details on locking in a launch discount on the new release.

Plugable 100W Thunderbolt 3 Dock announced

This time around, Plugable is focusing on delivering a more capable dock than one with more flexibility. But don’t take that as the new 100W Thunderbolt 3 Dock having a small roster of I/O, as Plugable has still built-in quite a notable selection of ports here.

The biggest upgrade on the Plugable 100W Thunderbolt 3 Dock is right in its name, support for up to 100W of passthrough charging. Previous releases from the company, like its most recent unveil from November, only supported 96W of power delivery. But the brand’s latest takes it up a notch to supply enough juice to power pretty much any device out there.

Plugable is noting that its latest Thunderbolt 3 Dock has a 96W charging certification, meaning it’ll handle refueling your 16-inch MacBook Pro without a problem. But for devices that need that extra bit of power, Plugable’s latest is up to the task to deliver a single cable workstation setup.

Alongside just charging your machine, plugging a Mac or PC into the Plugable 100W Thunderbolt 3 Dock delivers nine ports for turning a laptop into a full-fledged desktop machine. There’s a Thunderbolt 3 input on the front alongside dual USB 3.0 ports, which are then joined by the bulk of this hub’s I/O around back.

Highlights here are certainly the pair of USB-C ports, but there’s also DisplayPort and HDMI outputs for simultaneously driving two 4K 60Hz displays. You’ll also benefit from a Gigabit Ethernet input and 10Gb/s USB slot to round out the package on the Plugable 100W Thunderbolt 3 Dock.

Plugable’s latest sees launch day discount

The latest addition to the Plugable Thunderbolt 3 Dock lineup is now available for purchase from Amazon. It enters with a $219 list price but is currently seeing a launch day discount that’ll be live for the next several days. Right now, you can clip the on-page coupon to slash $20 off the price tag, bringing it down to $199.

9to5Toys’ Take

For its latest release, I think that Plugable is really targeting the sweet spot here on its 100W Thunderbolt 3 Dock. Aside from the price being competitive with most other options out there, I don’t think most Mac or PC users actually need as massive of a selection of I/O as other docks offer. The nine ports included here provide plenty of flexibility to drive two displays, connect to legacy devices, or expand with additional USB-C peripherals.

