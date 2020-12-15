Marmot’s offering up to 70% off jackets, vests, pants, and more from $14

Marmot’s Flash Sale is currently offering up to 70% off its epic deals and up to 50% off all sale items. Prices are as marked. Score great deals on jackets, vests, pants, t-shirts, accessories, and much more. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this event is the men’s Fordham Vest that’s currently on sale for $60, which is $140 off the original rate. This vest is great for everyday wear and the down material adds a layer of warmth. It also features breathable fabric and you can choose from two color options. Rated 4.8/5 stars from Marmot customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Marmot and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

