Amazon’s SKIL, DEWALT, CRAFTSMAN, and WORX tool deals start at $64 (Up to 43% off)

Today at Amazon we’ve spotted a number of SKIL, DEWALT, CRAFTMAN, and WORX tool discounts up to 43% off. Our top pick happens to be the SKIL 3-Tool Combo Kit (CB738701) for $79.99 shipped. That’s $70 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $19. This offer is a cost-conscious way to add three cordless tools to your workshop. Buyers will garner a brushless 12V drill/driver, oscillating multi-tool, and area light. Each can be powered by the included 2Ah battery which can be refueled by a bundled charger. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more deals priced from $64.
More tool deals:
- SKIL 20V Drill/Driver + Hex Impact Driver Kit: $86 (Reg. $150)
- SKIL 12V Drill/Driver + Reciprocating Saw Kit: $69 (Reg. $110)
- SKIL 12V Drill/Driver + Hex Impact Driver Kit: $64 (Reg. $100)
- DEWALT 20V 3-Tool Combo Kit: $149 (Reg. $219)
- delayed shipping
- DEWALT 20V XR Reciprocating Saw Kit: $199 (Reg. $265)
- CRAFTSMAN Broadcast Spreader: $124 (Reg. $160)
- low stock, more on the way
- WORX TRIVAC Electric Blower/Mulcher/Vacuum: $89 (Reg. $109)
- View all…
Oh, and why not use today’s savings to make your next project more comfortable? An easy way to do this is by grabbing one of the AmazonBasics Anti-Fatigue Mat discounts we spotted yesterday. Options are up to $25 off and pricing starts at $21.
SKIL 3-Tool Combo Kit (CB738701) features:
- 3 tool KIT—Brushless 12V 1/2 inch drill driver, Oscillating Multitool and area light. Includes a PWR core 12 2. 0Ah Lithium battery and standard charger.
- Longer run time & battery LIFE—Industry leading PWR core 12 Lithium battery technology wraps Each cell with cooling material to keep the battery powering on for 25% longer run time and 2x battery life.
- Compact SIZE—The digital Brushless motor provides compact, lightweight power for both drill driver and oscillating tool.
