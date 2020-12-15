Amazon’s SKIL, DEWALT, CRAFTSMAN, and WORX tool deals start at $64 (Up to 43% off)

Today at Amazon we’ve spotted a number of SKIL, DEWALT, CRAFTMAN, and WORX tool discounts up to 43% off. Our top pick happens to be the SKIL 3-Tool Combo Kit (CB738701) for $79.99 shipped. That’s $70 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $19. This offer is a cost-conscious way to add three cordless tools to your workshop. Buyers will garner a brushless 12V drill/driver, oscillating multi-tool, and area light. Each can be powered by the included 2Ah battery which can be refueled by a bundled charger. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more deals priced from $64.

More tool deals:

Oh, and why not use today’s savings to make your next project more comfortable? An easy way to do this is by grabbing one of the AmazonBasics Anti-Fatigue Mat discounts we spotted yesterday. Options are up to $25 off and pricing starts at $21.

SKIL 3-Tool Combo Kit (CB738701) features:

3 tool KIT—Brushless 12V 1/2 inch drill driver, Oscillating Multitool and area light. Includes a PWR core 12 2. 0Ah Lithium battery and standard charger.

Longer run time & battery LIFE—Industry leading PWR core 12 Lithium battery technology wraps Each cell with cooling material to keep the battery powering on for 25% longer run time and 2x battery life.

Compact SIZE—The digital Brushless motor provides compact, lightweight power for both drill driver and oscillating tool.

