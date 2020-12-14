AmazonBasics Anti-Fatigue Mats are up to $25 off, now priced from $21

Amazon is offering its AmazonBasics 2- by 3-foot Anti-Fatigue Mat for $20.54 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and comes within a couple bucks of its all-time low. This Amazon offering will make a great addition to your workshop, small business, and more. It’s comprised of a heavy-duty closed-cell vinyl and boasts a textured surface to give your shoes a better grip. Amazon touts cleaning as “low maintenance” with only occasional “sweeping or mopping with mild detergent” required. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find yet another anti-fatigue mat discount that’s $25 off.

We’ve also spotted the AmazonBasics 3- by 10-foot Anti-Fatigue Mat for $80.31 shipped. That’s $25 off what it’s averaged over the last six months and newly marks the lowest offer we’ve tracked. This more expansive offering mirrors what you’ll find above, but instead spans a much larger area. Measuring 3- by 10-feet, this solution is five times bigger. It’s a solid pick for placing in front of large work surfaces and more. Also rated 4.5/5 stars.

Speaking of workshops, do you have all the tools you’d like? If not, be sure to peek at our roundup of SKIL and Stanley discounts. Markdowns are up to 44% off. Shopping for DEWALT or RYOBI? No problem, we’ve spotted discounts as high as 30% off at Home Depot. These deals are slated to expire at the end of the day, so be sure to peruse your options now.

AmazonBasics Anti-Fatigue Mat features:

1/2 inch single layer Anti-fatigue mat ideal for industrial environments, labs, restaurants, retail, and more

Heavy-duty closed cell vinyl construction with textural surface, thick foam padding, and non-slip backing

Helps reduce strain and fatigue on your body caused by standing long hours on hard surfaces

Resistant to general wear and tear and moisture

Low maintenance and easy to clean by sweeping or mopping with mild detergent

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!