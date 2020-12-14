AmazonBasics Anti-Fatigue Mats are up to $25 off, now priced from $21

Amazon is offering its AmazonBasics 2- by 3-foot Anti-Fatigue Mat for $20.54 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and comes within a couple bucks of its all-time low. This Amazon offering will make a great addition to your workshop, small business, and more. It’s comprised of a heavy-duty closed-cell vinyl and boasts a textured surface to give your shoes a better grip. Amazon touts cleaning as “low maintenance” with only occasional “sweeping or mopping with mild detergent” required. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find yet another anti-fatigue mat discount that’s $25 off.
We’ve also spotted the AmazonBasics 3- by 10-foot Anti-Fatigue Mat for $80.31 shipped. That’s $25 off what it’s averaged over the last six months and newly marks the lowest offer we’ve tracked. This more expansive offering mirrors what you’ll find above, but instead spans a much larger area. Measuring 3- by 10-feet, this solution is five times bigger. It’s a solid pick for placing in front of large work surfaces and more. Also rated 4.5/5 stars.
AmazonBasics Anti-Fatigue Mat features:
- 1/2 inch single layer Anti-fatigue mat ideal for industrial environments, labs, restaurants, retail, and more
- Heavy-duty closed cell vinyl construction with textural surface, thick foam padding, and non-slip backing
- Helps reduce strain and fatigue on your body caused by standing long hours on hard surfaces
- Resistant to general wear and tear and moisture
- Low maintenance and easy to clean by sweeping or mopping with mild detergent
