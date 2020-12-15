Apple movie sale brings Star Wars and Disney films to new lows at $10, more from $1

Apple is launching a large movie sale this morning with a number of notable price drops on Disney films, Star Wars, various bundles, and more. With Christmas week in-sight, now is a great time to load up your library with some fresh content as many of us will be spending the holidays at home this year. All of today’s deal will become a permanent part of your library of content. Head below for our top picks.

Disney films discounted to $10 in rare sale

Apple has discounted a number of Disney films to $10 today from the usual $20 price tag. In many instances, today’s offers mark a new all-time low price. With Disney+ recently hiking its monthly rate, this may be the time to score your favorite films at a discounted rate and move on. Here are some of our favorite deals:

Other notable deals

This week’s $1 HD rental is After We Collided. Regularly $5 or more, today’s deal is the best we’ve tracked all-time on this romance movie.

