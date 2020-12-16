Lenovo’s matte-black 17-inch Armored Backpack hits $50, more priced from $28

Today at Amazon we’ve spotted a few Lenovo and Timbuk2 backpack discounts up to 37% off. Our top pick is the Lenovo Legion 17-inch Armored Backpack II for $49.99 shipped. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and comes within $3 of the lowest price we have tracked. This matte-black backpack boasts an expansive interior that’s ready to accommodate 17-inch gaming laptops. All MacBooks will fit too, making this a versatile solution that’s ready to accommodate your needs for years to come. Extensive back padding and ventilation aims to “provide comfort that never quits.” Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find more options priced as low as $28, and act quickly as stock is beginning to slip on some of them.

More bags on sale:

Many would agree that keeping a USB-C hub in your bag is vital these days, and Hyper has taken the wraps off a new one. The HyperDrive Power Hub is “smaller than a deck of cards” and made for Nintendo Switch, MacBooks, iPads and more. It delivers 60 watts of power and can output to an external 4K display at 60 frames per second. See photos and learn more in our coverage.

Lenovo Legion Armored Backpack II features:

Spacious interior – the dedicated PC compartment fits gaming laptops up to a whopping 17. 3″. Perfectly placed pockets provide quick access to your tools when you need them

Unbeatable durability – Protect your favorite gear with an ultra-tough, high-density EVA molded front shield lined with water-resistant PU fabric

Unwavering comfort – This laptop backpack comes equipped with back padding, ventilation, and adjustable shoulder and chest straps that provide comfort that never quits

