Hyper today announced the launch of a hybrid USB-C hub that aims to satisfy the charging and external display needs of Nintendo Switch, MacBook, and iPad users. The new HyperDrive Power Hub wields four ports made up of USB-A, Type-C, and HDMI. Using a single USB-C cable, it can both deliver 60 watts of power and output to an external 4K display at 60 frames per second. This technology fits in a package, which Hyper touts as being “smaller than a deck of cards.” Today’s release joins an ever-growing list of Hyper products. Continue reading to learn more.

Multi-purpose HyperDrive Power Hub wants to be your travel companion

Nintendo Switch is an incredibly fun game console to play solo, but many would agree that multiplayer is where it truly shines. Games like Super Mario Party, Super Mario Odyssey, and even WHAT THE GOLF? make for excellent ways to get your family and friends laughing. This is why I tend to travel with it. While you can always pack up and take the bundled dock with you, this tends to be a hassle. This is where HyperDrive Power Hub steps into frame.

It’s a 4-port hub with HDMI, USB-A, and dual Type-C connectivity. The height and length work out to roughly the size of a credit card, helping it easily slide into a backpack, unlike Nintendo’s Switch dock. When factoring in width, Hyper touts its proportions as “smaller than a deck of cards.”

Not only is it compatible with Switch, but also USB-C MacBooks and iPads. Connectivity specifications break down that its HDMI port is 4K60 HDR-ready, the primary USB-C input offers 45 watts of juice, the secondary maxes out at 18 watts, and finally, its USB-A output can hit 7.5 watts.

Pricing and availability

The new HyperDrive Power Hub is available for order directly from HyperShop. Pricing is set at $99.99, but early adopters are able to enter code HOLIDAY at checkout to receive 25% off. This promotion reduces the overall expenditure to $74.99 and is slated to last until December 31. Shipping is free in the US and most shipments go out on the same day, helping boost the likelihood that it could arrive by Christmas. We couldn’t find an Amazon listing quite yet.

9to5Toys’ Take

If I hadn’t already purchased a backup Nintendo Switch Dock Set, I would strongly consider picking up the new HyperDrive Power Hub. I am a huge fan of tech solutions that solve more than one problem and said as much in my Holiday Gift Guide. Without a doubt, this looks like a solid option for anyone wanting to travel with a Nintendo Switch, MacBook, or iPad.

