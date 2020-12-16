FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

SanDisk’s 256GB USB-C Flash Drive arrives by Christmas and has hit a new Amazon low of $36

Reg. $45 $36

Amazon is offering the SanDisk 256GB Ultra USB-C Flash Drive for $35.99 shipped. That’s $9 off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. Many of us have upgraded over the last few years to a computer with USB-C. On some units, it’s become the only port offered. This makes adapters a requirement for any existing flash drive you may have. Thankfully, this SanDisk offering allows you to forge ahead with Type-C connectivity alongside a sleek-looking form-factor. SanDisk backs this drive with a 5-year warranty. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

In all reality, a 256GB flash drive may be overkill for some. If you feel this is the case for your specific needs, you could instead grab SanDisk’s 64GB Ultra USB-C Flash Drive at $13. The price undercuts the lead deal by quite a bit, but do bear in mind that overall capacity is much less too.

Speaking of USB-C, did you see the new HyperDrive Power Hub? It’s “smaller than a deck of cards” and is ready to power MacBooks, iPads, and Nintendo Switch. Even better, it allows you to leave the official Switch dock behind and still be ready to play on the big screen. See it for yourself and learn more in our coverage. A launch discount of 25% off is available until the end of the month.

SanDisk 256GB Ultra USB-C Flash Drive features:

  • Less waiting, more space – lightning-fast read speeds up to 150MB/s, write speeds that can transfer a full-length movie in under 30 seconds and capacities up to 256GB for all your storage needs.
  • Plug in other accessories, too – the slim retractable design leaves more space for other ports on your host device.
  • Help keep private files private – the included SanDisk SecureAccess software featuring password-protected encryption makes sure your sensitive info is confidently stored.

