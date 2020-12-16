Timbuk2 Last Lap Event takes 40% off sitewide: MacBook backpack, luggage, more

Timbuk2 is currently offering 40% off sitewide during its Last Lap Sale with promo code LASTLAP at checkout. Plus, customers receive free 3-day shipping on all orders. If you’re looking for a last-minute gift idea or needing a new bag to carry your MacBook the Authority Laptop Backpack is a great option. It’s currently marked down to $83 and originally was priced at $139. It’s a perfect style for a commuter or student due to its reflective details that keep them noticed in low light. It also has padded shoulder straps to promote comfort and an array of pockets for organization. This backpack is available in five color options and this style is rated 4.5/5 stars from Timbuk2 customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks from Timbuk2 include:

Finally, TOMS is offering 30% off sitewide including its popular boots, sneakers, slippers, and more.

