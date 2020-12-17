FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Snag Aurora’s 8-Sheet Paper and Credit Card Shredder for $26.50 (Save 34%, Amazon low)

-
$26.50

Amazon is offering the Aurora 8-Sheet Paper and Credit Card Shredder for $26.48 shipped. That’s 34% off the typical rate there and matches the lowest price we have tracked. This capable shredder is able to crosscut up to eight sheets of paper at a time. It’s also powerful and sharp enough to tackle credit cards and small paper clips. Shredded items are cut into small pieces with a P-3 security grade. This unit can run non-stop for up to three minutes, ensuring it’s ready to handle large workloads. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

It doesn’t matter if you already have a shredder or simply want to well-maintain your new purchase, grabbing Amazon’s Sharpening & Lubricant Sheets for $10 is a great idea. Buyers will receive twelve of them for that price. Simply feed one through every so often to “sharpen, clean, and lubricate shredder blades.”

While you’re at it, why not outfit your office with some of Lenovo’s MacBook and PC accessories? We just pulled together a few notable discounts that are up to 30% off at Amazon. With pricing that starts at $14, now’s a great time to nab any of these deals.

Aurora 8-Sheet Paper Shredder features:

  • Crosscut with 8 sheet capacities destroys credit cards and small paper clips
  • Shreds paper credit cards into small pieces (3/16 by 1-27/32 inches) security level P-3
  • Nonstop 3-minute continuous run time single-hand lifting handle for easy emptying wastebasket
  • Overheat thermal protection 4-mode power switch (auto-off-reverse-forward)
  • 3 7-gallon wastebasket with LED indicator light Standby/ Overheat

