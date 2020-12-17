Snag Aurora’s 8-Sheet Paper and Credit Card Shredder for $26.50 (Save 34%, Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the Aurora 8-Sheet Paper and Credit Card Shredder for $26.48 shipped. That’s 34% off the typical rate there and matches the lowest price we have tracked. This capable shredder is able to crosscut up to eight sheets of paper at a time. It’s also powerful and sharp enough to tackle credit cards and small paper clips. Shredded items are cut into small pieces with a P-3 security grade. This unit can run non-stop for up to three minutes, ensuring it’s ready to handle large workloads. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

It doesn’t matter if you already have a shredder or simply want to well-maintain your new purchase, grabbing Amazon’s Sharpening & Lubricant Sheets for $10 is a great idea. Buyers will receive twelve of them for that price. Simply feed one through every so often to “sharpen, clean, and lubricate shredder blades.”

Aurora 8-Sheet Paper Shredder features:

Crosscut with 8 sheet capacities destroys credit cards and small paper clips

Shreds paper credit cards into small pieces (3/16 by 1-27/32 inches) security level P-3

Nonstop 3-minute continuous run time single-hand lifting handle for easy emptying wastebasket

Overheat thermal protection 4-mode power switch (auto-off-reverse-forward)

3 7-gallon wastebasket with LED indicator light Standby/ Overheat

