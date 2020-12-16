FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Lenovo MacBook and PC accessories are up to 30% off at Amazon, priced from $14

Today at Amazon we’ve spotted several Lenovo PC and MacBook accessories up to 30% off. Our top pick is the Lenovo Portable Aluminum Laptop Stand at $19.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 25% off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This premium laptop stand is ready to support any modern MacBook and other similarly-sized laptops. Once propped up, your device will be given an 18-degree tilt that should help bring the top of your screen to eye-level. Adopting this positioning can result in proper alignment of your spine and neck, leading to less strain and more comfort overall. It measures 10.2- by 10.6-inches when folded flat and not in use, allowing it to easily fit in a wide variety of bags. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Lenovo deals priced from $14.

More Lenovo deals:

While you’re at it, be sure to peek at the deal we found earlier on Lenovo’s matte-black 17-inch Armored Backpack at $50. This discount takes 20% off, making now a great time to strike. Several other deals are there too and start from $28. Additionally, a the Timbuk2 Last Lap Event is taking 40% off sitewide, so check that out as well.

Lenovo Portable Aluminum Laptop Stand features:

  • Effortlessly ergonomic – Supports laptops up to 15.6″, provides a perfect 18° tilt that allows users to maintain a proper spine and neck position when viewing
  • Extra cooling – Hollow-carved design with an additional 3. 5″ of air space allows even high-performance gaming laptops to stay cool for long sessions without frustrating overheating and throttling issues
  • Extremely stable – Silicone footing stops any slipping and sliding on the sturdy aluminum frame

