Clarks takes up to 50% off sitewide + extra 40% off sale styles from $30

-
FashionClarks
50% off + extra 40% off

For a limited time only, Clarks takes up to 50% off sitewide and an extra 40% off sale styles with promo code SNOW at checkout. Inside this event you will find deals on boots, sneakers, sandals, dress shoes, and more. Customers receive free 2-day shipping when you spend $125 or more. The men’s Hinman Mid Suede Boots are currently marked down to $54 and originally was priced at $100. These boots will pair nicely with jeans or khakis alike and are cushioned to promote comfort. This style would make a nice Christmas gift because of how versatile they are. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out the latest GAP sale that’s offering up to 50% off sitewide and an extra 50% off clearance.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

