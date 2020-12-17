Clarks takes up to 50% off sitewide + extra 40% off sale styles from $30

For a limited time only, Clarks takes up to 50% off sitewide and an extra 40% off sale styles with promo code SNOW at checkout. Inside this event you will find deals on boots, sneakers, sandals, dress shoes, and more. Customers receive free 2-day shipping when you spend $125 or more. The men’s Hinman Mid Suede Boots are currently marked down to $54 and originally was priced at $100. These boots will pair nicely with jeans or khakis alike and are cushioned to promote comfort. This style would make a nice Christmas gift because of how versatile they are. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out the latest GAP sale that’s offering up to 50% off sitewide and an extra 50% off clearance.
Our top picks for men include:
- Hinman Mid Suede Boots $54 (Orig. $100)
- Un Tailor Mid Leather Boots $72 (Orig. $150)
- Un Larvik Top 2 Grey Leather Boots $72 (Orig. $150)
- Nantasket Cap Leather Dress Shoes $33 (Orig. $110)
- Walker Mid Boots $42 (Orig. $70)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Verona Trish Boots $54 (Orig. $90)
- Un Maui Lace Leather Sneakers $40 (Orig. $125)
- Un Cosmo Vibe Leather Boots $72 (Orig. $120)
- Clarkdale Arlo Pebble Suede $78 (Orig. $160)
- Pure Blush Leather Flats $32 (Orig. $100)
- …and even more deals…
