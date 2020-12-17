Fiskars 5-inch Scissors for $1? Yep, Amazon has shaved 60% off

Amazon is offering the Fiskars 5-inch Classic Blunt-Tip Scissors in assorted colors for $1.22 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 60% off the typical rate there and is within $0.02 of the lowest price we have tracked. It doesn’t matter if your kids need crafting scissors or you just want to refresh a dull pair around the office, this is an incredibly-affordable way to get the job done. These are deemed safe for ages 4+ and can accommodate lefties or righties alike. Fiskars backs these with a “full lifetime warranty.” Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Truth be told, it’s pretty much impossible to undercut the deal above. That being said, UST’s Tool-a-Long Frog Multi-Tool is cost-effective at $5 and bundles a handy carabiner perfect for clipping onto a backpack. It’s comprised of stainless steel, is TSA compliant, plus it offers a pry tip, 1-inch ruler, cord cutter, 3-position hex wrench, and bottle opener.

Oh, and since you’re here, there’s a decent chance you could also stand to benefit from the deal we spotted on Aurora’s 8-Sheet Paper and Credit Card Shredder. Amazon shoppers can scoop it up for $26.50. This offer delivers 34% in savings and marks the return of its Amazon low.

Fiskars 5-inch Classic Blunt-Tip Scissors features:

Fiskars Blunt-tip Kids Scissors feature innovative, safety-edge blades with a safer blade angle

A blunt tip provides added safety while cutting all classroom materials

Ideal for kids ages four and up

#1 teacher-recommended brand, accommodates both right- and left-handed users

Full lifetime warranty

