Heat Storm Wi-Fi Infrared Heater strikes new Amazon low of $103

Amazon is offering the Heat Storm Wi-Fi Wall-Mounted Infrared Heater for $102.99 shipped. That’s 21% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $13. Whether you’ve got a room that runs cold or simply want to only heat the space where you’ll spend most of your time, this heater is worth a look. Not only does it offer 1500-watts of power and a digital thermostat, you can actually tweak settings directly from a smartphone. Even better, it comes with all of the necessary parts to mount it onto your wall, helping deliver a sleek heating solution. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Only want to heat a small area? If so, consider Amazon’s 500-watt Mini Heater at $21. As its name implies, this unit features a compact design that’s easy to move from one place to another. It spans roughly 6-inches in height and width. Nearly 8,500 shoppers have left an average 4.5/5 star rating.

With heating out of the way, it may be time to consider grabbing some string lights for the outside of your home. It just so happens that Amazon’s commercial-grade 48-foot set has hit its best price since May. Currently you can grab it for $50, a price that takes 24% off.

Additionally, you may want to also consider TP-Link’s filament and color smart light bulbs at up to 30% off.

Heat Storm Wi-Fi Infrared Heater features:

Wi-Fi makes it possible for you to control the temperature from your phone

Space saving wall mount design means you don’t lose floor space. Perfect for bedrooms, kitchens, offices and more

When installed over the outlet, you can hide the cord inside the heater. This unit stays cool to the touch and the wall stays cool.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

