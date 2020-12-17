FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

TP-Link’s filament and color smart light bulbs are up to 30% off from $12, more

Amazon offers the TP-Link Kasa Smart Filament LED KL60 Bulb for $13.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Typically fetching $20 and having just dropped to $17, today’s offer saves you an extra 18% and matches the all-time low. Differing from the average smart bulb look, TP-Link’s Kasa lights bring the Edison-style aesthetic to your setup. These bulbs come equipped with support for Alexa and Assistant, all while not needing to be paired with a hub. Connecting over Wi-Fi, you’ll be able to change brightness and more through the smartphone app, as well. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 435 customers. Head below for more.

We also spotted that Treatlife Official (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Outdoor Smart Plug for $21.39 Prime shipped with the code RYJG2UQQ at checkout. Today’s deal will save you 35% and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. If you’re looking for a way to add a bit of automation to your outdoor Christmas lights, this is a fantastic way to do that. You’ll find both Alexa and Assistant voice compatibility here, making it perfect for either smart home setup. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

But if you’re just looking to bring some Edison-style bulbs to your patio space, this Amazon String Light Set is worth a look now that it’s down to $50. There’s also plenty of other deals to be had in our smart home guide to elevate your Alexa, Assistant, or Siri setup without having to pay full price.

Turn up the brightness to liven up the party or dim the lights for a romantic evening. The 40W (400 lumen) Kasa LED filament bulb lets you set the mood with a vintage aesthetic infused with modern technology, all from your smart phone. LED bulb that looks just like a classical incandescent Edison bulb while still carrying all the energy efficiency of LED.

