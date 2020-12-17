TP-Link’s filament and color smart light bulbs are up to 30% off from $12, more

Amazon offers the TP-Link Kasa Smart Filament LED KL60 Bulb for $13.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Typically fetching $20 and having just dropped to $17, today’s offer saves you an extra 18% and matches the all-time low. Differing from the average smart bulb look, TP-Link’s Kasa lights bring the Edison-style aesthetic to your setup. These bulbs come equipped with support for Alexa and Assistant, all while not needing to be paired with a hub. Connecting over Wi-Fi, you’ll be able to change brightness and more through the smartphone app, as well. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 435 customers. Head below for more.

TP-Link Kasa smart LED bulbs:

We also spotted that Treatlife Official (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Outdoor Smart Plug for $21.39 Prime shipped with the code RYJG2UQQ at checkout. Today’s deal will save you 35% and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. If you’re looking for a way to add a bit of automation to your outdoor Christmas lights, this is a fantastic way to do that. You’ll find both Alexa and Assistant voice compatibility here, making it perfect for either smart home setup. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

But if you’re just looking to bring some Edison-style bulbs to your patio space, this Amazon String Light Set is worth a look now that it’s down to $50. There’s also plenty of other deals to be had in our smart home guide to elevate your Alexa, Assistant, or Siri setup without having to pay full price.

TP-Link Kasa Filament Smart Bulb features:

Turn up the brightness to liven up the party or dim the lights for a romantic evening. The 40W (400 lumen) Kasa LED filament bulb lets you set the mood with a vintage aesthetic infused with modern technology, all from your smart phone. LED bulb that looks just like a classical incandescent Edison bulb while still carrying all the energy efficiency of LED.

