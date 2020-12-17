FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon’s commercial-grade 48-Ft. String Light Set hits best price since May at $50 (Save 24%)

-
Save 24% $50

Amazon is offering its AmazonBasics 48-foot LED Outdoor String Lights with Edison Bulbs for $49.99 shipped. That’s $16 off the typical rate there and marks the best price we’ve tracked since May. If you’ve been wanting to add some ambiance or Christmas lighting to your space, it’s hard to go wrong with this string light set. Buyers will have 48-feet to work with, providing enough length to tackle a variety of creative ideas. A low-energy design equates just $1.93 of power required annually (when used for 3-hours each day). Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Need a simple way to hold your lights in place? If so, consider grabbing Command’s Outdoor Rope Light Clips for $9. For this price you’ll get 12 clips alongside 16 water-resistant strips that are ready to hold the bulbs above snugly in place. Rated 4.4/5 stars by nearly 9,000 Amazon shoppers.

Now that outdoor lighting has been taken care of, perhaps it’s time to consider the deal we spotted on Govee’s $13 under-cabinet LED lights. This USB-powered offering spans 10-feet and aims to level up your kitchen. Not only will it look better, but it’ll be easier to navigate at night.

AmazonBasics Outdoor String Lights features:

  • 48-foot commercial grade outdoor string lights, includes 16 LED Edison S14 shape bulbs
  • With a life of 15,000 hours, the bulb will last over 13.7 years (based on 3 hours of use each day)
  • With a correlated color temperature of 2700 kelvin, the string lights provide a soft white light, creating a warm ambiance for any patio, pergola or outdoor setting

