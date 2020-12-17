Nautica takes 50-70% off sitewide + holiday gifts under $20: Sweaters, jackets, more

Nautica offers 50 to 70% off sitewide and gift deals under $20. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Quarter-Zip French Ribbed Pullover that would also make a fantastic gift idea for the holiday season. It’s currently marked down to $25 and originally was priced at $80. This pullover is available in several fun color options and I love that it features a contrasting collar as well as logo on the chest. It can easily be dressed up or down and layered over button-up shirts, under vests, or worn on its own. This style also pairs nicely with jeans during casual events, joggers when lounging, or khakis when heading into work. Rated 4.7/5 stars from Nautica customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Plus, Amazon is offering up to 30% off apparel, outerwear, accessories and more with prices from $15.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!