Amazon offering up to 30% off Tommy Hilfiger apparel, jeans, outerwear, more from $15

Amazon is currently offering up to 30% off Tommy Hilfiger apparel, outerwear, accessories, and more. One of our top picks from this sale is the Tommy Hilfiger Men’s Cotton V Neck Sweater for $31.24 shipped. Regularly this sweater is priced at $60 and it features a timeless design you can wear for years to come. You can choose from several color options and it would look nice paired over button-down shirts, under vests or jackets, and more. It’s rated 4.6/5 stars with over 700 reviews from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find additional deals today and be sure to check out our fashion guide to score even more sales from top brands today.

Our top picks from Tommy Hilfiger include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Clarks Last Minute Flash sale offering up to 50% off sitewide and an extra 40% off clearance items.

Tommy Hilfiger V-Neck Sweater features:

Tommy Hilfiger V neck sweater for men with a solid design.

Sweater for men featuring a V neck design.

Men’s sweaters with long sleeves

Tommy Hilfiger sweater with embroidered flag and ribbed cuffs and hem

This sweater from Tommy Hilfiger will keep you warm when the cold weather calls

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!