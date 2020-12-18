Amazon’s offering fashionable scarves that will arrive by Christmas for $6 (Reg. $14)

If you’re looking for a last-minute Christmas gift that will arrive just in time, the Wander Agio (99% positive feedback) via Amazon offers the Women’s Warm Long Shawl Scarf for $6.39 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $14 and you can choose from several color options. This scarf is great for layering in cold weather as well as features a non-fade and no pilling fabric. It’s also double-sided so you can use it as a wrap, scarf, or shawl alike. It also features a timeless design that you can dress up or down seamlessly. Rated 4.5/5 stars with nearly 6,000 reviews. Head below the jump to find additional deals today.

Another way to stay warm this winter is with the C.C Winter Fuzzy Fleece Lined Head Wrap that’s marked down to $12.49. This can also get to your doorstep before Christmas with a Prime membership and would make a great holiday gift idea. You can choose from several pattern options and it’s rated 4.7/5 stars with over 800 reviews.

Wander Agio Long Shawl Scarf features:

Dimension: 50*50*89 Inches

Double-sided printing

Soft and close to the skin, the manufacturers commitment does not fade, no pilling

Fashion and very warm

**Includes: A Frosted Dust bag signature Wander Agio**

