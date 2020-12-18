Anker’s Roav Viva Pro packs two charging ports + Alexa built-in at a low of $20

Today only, as part of its ShellShocker Deals of the Day, Anker via Newegg is offering its Roav Viva Pro Alexa-enabled Car Charger for $19.99 shipped. Today’s deal saves $40 from its list price, $25 from the current sale at Best Buy, and beats our last mention by $10. The Roav Viva is perfect to use in addition to your car’s existing CarPlay or Android Auto setup and really shines if your vehicle only has Bluetooth. There are two microphones built-in that support Amazon Alexa, allowing you to ask questions, get driving directions, take calls, change the music, and more. Plus, there are even two PowerIQ charging ports that ensure your phone is always powered when you arrive at a destination. Rated 4/5 stars.

The Anker Roav SmartCharge F0 is a great alternative for those on a tighter budget. It includes two PowerIQ charging ports and the ability to pair your phone over Bluetooth to transmit your device’s audio over a local FM station. This allows you to tune the radio to play music from a smartphone. At $13, this is a great option if you don’t want to spend $20 for today’s lead deal, or need to leverage the FM transmission available here.

Anker Roav Viva Pro features:

Alexa Inside: Amazon’s voice service gives you complete voice control in your car. Just say the word to get directions, ask Alexa to read an Audible book, shop online, play music, and more. (Please note: Spotify is not supported.)

Voice Isolation: 2 integrated microphones provide noise cancellation and accurate voice identification.

High-Speed Charging: Dual charging ports equipped with Anker’s exclusive PowerIQ technology deliver blazing charging speeds to both driver and passenger.

