Smartphone Accessories: Leviton In-Wall 25W USB-C Outlet $25 (28% off)

Amazon offers the Leviton In-Wall Outlet with 25W USB-C Port for $25.64 shipped. Usually fetching $35, today’s offer is $4 under our previous mention, saves you 28%, and marking the best we’ve seen since February. Alongside its two outlets, this is a great way to upgrade your home while ditching the need for a separate wall charger. It packs a built-in 25W USB-C port which is perfect for refueling the latest iPhones or even a Nintendo Switch. Plus, there’s also a 5.1A USB-A slot for charging up other devices as well. Over 405 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

Built-in smart chip recognizes the individual device’s charging requirements to optimize the charge.  Two high-powered charging ports deliver a combined total of 5.1A charging current and 25+ watts of power. No more searching for charging adapters! Upgrade so you can charge electronics leaving the outlets free for additional power needs.

Type C provides faster charging and is emerging as the standard port on many phones and tablets such as iPhone 12 and more. Built-in overcurrent protection helps protect electronics from receiving too much power, which can damage the device

