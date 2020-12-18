FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Dillard’s new markdowns offer up to 40% off: Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, Columbia, more

40% off From $15

Dillard’s offers up to 40% off new markdowns including hundreds of top brands for the entire family. Prices are as marked. Inside you will find deals on Ralph Lauren, Michael Kors, Under Armour, Tommy Hilfiger, and many more. Shipping prices apply and today’s the last day to receive standard delivery. The men’s Ralph Lauren Luxury Jersey Pullover is our top pick from this sale and will easily become a staple in your wardrobe. It’s currently marked down to $70, which is $29 off the original rate. This style features a brushed feel for added softness and can be dressed up or down throughout any season. The pullover will look nice with jeans, joggers, khakis, shorts, and more. Plus, you can find it available in an array of versatile color options. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Dillard’s.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Vince Camuto Menswear-Inspired Checked Belted Coat is a standout from this sale. This coat is currently marked down to $95 and originally was priced at $159. The belted waist also gives it a flattering fit and the houndstooth print will never go out of style.

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the latest GAP sale that’s offering up to 50% off sitewide and an extra 50% off clearance.

