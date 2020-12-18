Moment’s holiday sale takes 50% off latest iPhone 12 cases at $20, more

Moment is launching a holiday sale today with a series of price cuts on its popular photography accessories, smartphones cases, and more. Free shipping is available on orders over $35. Headlining here is Moment’s new lineup of iPhone 12 cases, which are all marked down to $19.99. No matter if you’re rocking a 12 Pro Max or the 12 Mini, each of the covers are now seeing 50% price cuts for the first time and marking new all-time lows across the board. With two different styles to choose from, you’ll be able to wrap all of Apple’s latest iPhones in either a walnut wood covering or canvas covering. Alongside added drop and scratch protection, there’s also support for Moment’s interchangeable lens system. Rated 4.9/5 stars. Head below for more.

Highlights from Moment’s sale include:

Be sure to shop the rest of Moment’s holiday sale right here for some additional ways to upgrade your photography kit, whether you’re shooting on a DSLR or smartphone. Then head over to our smartphone accessories guide for even more discounts on iPhone and Android device essentials.

Moment iPhone 12 Walnut case features:

Our extra protective, everyday case. The rugged, dual compound construction provides peace of mind when your gear hits the ground, while the bottom is fully enclosed for additional protection. Available in black canvas or walnut wood, the inside includes a microsuede lining that keeps your phone scratch free. On the bottom you can add extra style and protection with a cord based wrist strap. Over the phone’s lenses includes our M-Series lens interface to add a Moment lens anytime.

