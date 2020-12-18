FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Citizen, Skagen, and Fossil timepieces are up to $194 off at Amazon, now priced from $44

-
AmazonFashionFossilCitizenSkagen
$194 off From $44

Today at Amazon we’ve uncovered a few notable Citizen, Skagen, and Fossil timepiece discounts up to $194 off. Our favorite is the Skagen Signatur Three-Hand Minimalist Watch at $66.50 shipped. That’s $28 off the typical rate there and comes within $9 of its Amazon low. This minimalistic watch boasts a style that’s flexible and ready to pair with nearly everything in your wardrobe. Even the case size keeps things simple, spanning a mere 40mm. It’s accompanied by a 20mm genuine leather strap. Thanks to a 50-meter water-resistance you won’t have to worry about accidental spills, splashes, or going for a quick swim. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find more timepiece deals priced from $44.

More timepiece deals:

If none of the options above are to your liking, be sure to check out yesterday’s roundup. There you’ll find Skagen Holst marked down by $40, alongside other Amazon timepiece discounts priced from $66. Several notable price drops make this an excellent time to grab one to put under the tree this Christmas.

Skagen Three-Hand Minimalist Watch features:

The Skagen Signatur aesthetic is simple, and works with every style. Slip on one of our men’s watches while you’re getting ready for any occasion and you’ll see your refined style take on a whole new level of sophistication.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Fossil Citizen Skagen

About the Author

Rock out to a 50% price cut on the Urbanears Ralis Spea...
PC gaming deals from $66: i7-10700K $320, RTX 2080 Supe...
Amazon’s offering fashionable scarves that will a...
Timbuk2’s Command Laptop Backpack drops to $47 sh...
Monitor four meals at once with this Bluetooth meat the...
Blendtec Classic now $100 off + more blender deals from...
DEWALT, SKIL, and Bosch tools are up to 36% off: 4-Pc. ...
Save up to 30% on TicWatch Wear OS smartwatches from $4...
Show More Comments

Related

30% off

Add Skagen Holst to your timepiece collection at $40 off, more Amazon discounts from $66

From $66 Learn More
Save $50

Timex Navi XL Watch strikes $99.50, more from $53 (Up to $50 off)

From $53 Learn More
Reg. $200

Rock out to a 50% price cut on the Urbanears Ralis Speaker at a low of $100

$100 Learn More
80% off

Nintendo holiday eShop deals from $1: BioShock, Final Fantasy VII, PAC-MAN, more

From $1 Learn More

eBay’s new Sneaker Authenticity Guarantee verifies Jordan and Yeezy shoes for free

Learn More
Shop now

Moment’s holiday sale takes 50% off latest iPhone 12 cases at $20, more

50% off Learn More
Upgrade now

PC gaming deals from $66: i7-10700K $320, RTX 2080 Super laptop $2,500, 1TB SSD $77, more

From $66 Learn More
Reg. $14

Amazon’s offering fashionable scarves that will arrive by Christmas for $6 (Reg. $14)

$6 Learn More