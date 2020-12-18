Citizen, Skagen, and Fossil timepieces are up to $194 off at Amazon, now priced from $44

Today at Amazon we’ve uncovered a few notable Citizen, Skagen, and Fossil timepiece discounts up to $194 off. Our favorite is the Skagen Signatur Three-Hand Minimalist Watch at $66.50 shipped. That’s $28 off the typical rate there and comes within $9 of its Amazon low. This minimalistic watch boasts a style that’s flexible and ready to pair with nearly everything in your wardrobe. Even the case size keeps things simple, spanning a mere 40mm. It’s accompanied by a 20mm genuine leather strap. Thanks to a 50-meter water-resistance you won’t have to worry about accidental spills, splashes, or going for a quick swim. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find more timepiece deals priced from $44.

More timepiece deals:

If none of the options above are to your liking, be sure to check out yesterday’s roundup. There you’ll find Skagen Holst marked down by $40, alongside other Amazon timepiece discounts priced from $66. Several notable price drops make this an excellent time to grab one to put under the tree this Christmas.

Skagen Three-Hand Minimalist Watch features:

The Skagen Signatur aesthetic is simple, and works with every style. Slip on one of our men’s watches while you’re getting ready for any occasion and you’ll see your refined style take on a whole new level of sophistication.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!