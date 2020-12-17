FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Add Skagen Holst to your timepiece collection at $40 off, more Amazon discounts from $66

-
30% off From $66

Today at Amazon we’ve discovered Fossil and Skagen timepieces up to 30% off. Our top pick is the Skagen Holst Stainless Steel Watch (SKW6606) for $94.50 shipped. That’s $40 off the typical rate there and marks a return to the second-best price we have tracked on this style. This timepiece boasts a simplistic style that’s bound to blend well with most of your wardrobe. It boasts a 42mm stainless steel case, blue sunray dial, and 22mm leather strap. A water-resistant design means that it can continue to function in depths of up to 30-meters. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more timepieces priced from $66.

More watch deals:

Oh, and since you’re here, don’t forget to peek at yesterday’s watch roundup. Leading the pack of discounts is Timex Navi XL at $99.50. That’s alongside several more markdowns priced from $53. And for those of you that wear an Apple Watch, we’ve spotted some sport band styles for as little as $5.

Skagen Holst Watch features:

The Skagen Holst aesthetic is simple, and works with every style. Slip on one of our men’s watches while you’re getting ready for any occasion and you’ll see your refined style take on a whole new level of sophistication.

