Cert. refurb iPad deals start at $100, today only via Woot

Today only, Woot offers up various refurbished Apple iPads from $99.99. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Our top pick is the 6th Generation iPad from $259.99. It originally sold for $329 or more. Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad features an A9 Fusion chip, Touch ID, and 8MP camera. You can count on up to 10-hours of battery life, which will keep the content and creations flowing all day. Includes a 90-day warranty. More below.

Other deals include:

Make sure you also jump over to our Apple guide for all of the best deals on iPads, Macs, Apple Watch, and more.

Apple 9.7-inch iPad features:

  • 9.7-inch Retina display, wide color and true tone
  • A9 third-generation chip with 64-bit architecture
  • M9 motion coprocessor
  • 1.2MP FaceTime HD camera
  • 8MP iSight camera
  • Touch ID
  • Apple Pay

