FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today only, Apple Watch and iPhones from $100: XS $405, 11 Pro $700, more (Refurb)

-
Applewoot
Up to 40% From $100

Today only, Woot is offering various refurbished iPhone and Apple Watch models from $99.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. You can pick up the iPhone XS from $404.99. That’s the second-best price we’ve tracked and down from the new condition starting price of $999. Each device offers a Super Retina display with OLED HDR panels. Inside, you’ll find Apple’s A12 Bionic chip with support for FaceID. There are 12 and 7MP cameras alongside support for wireless charging on the long list of notable specs. 90-day warranty included with purchase. More deals below.

Other notable iPhone deals include:

Make sure you also jump over to our Apple guide for all of the best deals on iPads, Macs, Apple Watch, and more.

iPhone XS features:

iPhone XS features a 5.8-inch Super Retina display with custom-built OLED panels for an HDR display that provides the industry’s best color accuracy, true blacks, and remarkable brightness. Advanced Face ID lets you securely unlock your iPhone, log in to apps, and pay with just a glance. The A12 Bionic chip with next-generation Neural Engine uses real-time machine learning to transform the way you experience photos, gaming, augmented reality, and more. A breakthrough 12MP dual-camera system takes your portraits to the next level with Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting, enhanced bokeh, and all-new Depth Control. Water resistance.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

woot

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Apple launches TV and movie show sale: Schitt’s C...
Samsung’s stylish Frame 43-inch 4K AirPlay 2 TV f...
AeroGarden Bounty makes winter veggies a breeze for $20...
Cert. refurb iPad deals start at $100, today only via W...
Take nearly $150 off Apple’s prev-gen. iPad Air W...
Apple’s latest 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro returns to ...
Ring’s Video Doorbell 2 captures porch pirates in...
ecobee4 Smart Thermostat with HomeKit is $150 for a lim...
Show More Comments

Related

Cyber Monday 2020 Deal Hub: Save on Apple, Google, TVs, home goods, more

Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: AirPods hit all-time low, Apple Watch SE from $218.50, LG CX 4K OLED AirPlay 2 TV $650 off, more

Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Escape from Chernobyl, Gone Home, Thunderspace, more

FREE+ Learn More
$40 off

Arlo Q delivers HD feeds and free cloud storage for $80 ($40 off)

$80 Learn More
Reg. $700

Microsoft’s new Surface Laptop Go sees first price cut at $600 (Save $100)

$600 Learn More
Reg. $60

Today’s best game deals: COD Black Ops Cold War $45, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $45, more

$45 Learn More
40% off

Dillard’s new markdowns offer up to 40% off: Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, Columbia, more

From $15 Learn More
Reg. $500

eufy’s laser-guided robotic vacuum and mop drops to new low of $350 (Save $150)

$350 Learn More