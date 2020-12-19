PDP PS5-ready Wired Gaming Headset hits 2nd-best price ahead of Christmas: $38 (Reg. $50)

Amazon is offering the PDP PS5-ready Wired Gaming Headset (LVL50) for $38.26 shipped. That’s 24% off the typical rate there and marks the second-best Amazon price we have tracked. This reasonably-priced gaming headset packs 50mm stereo drivers to deliver “clear and balanced sound.” Communication with other players is a cinch thanks to a flexible noise-cancelling microphone. Tweaking audio is hassle-free thanks to on-ear buttons for quick and easy adjustments. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you already have a pair of Bluetooth headphones that you love, consider Avantree Leaf at $27 (clip the on-page coupon) instead. This handy accessory pairs a standard Bluetooth headset with PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch. I routinely plug this into my PlayStation and love that I can use AirPods without a hitch.

For those of you that primarily use a Nintendo Switch in portable mode, be sure to check out my hands-on of HomeSpot. This has become my go-to for pairing AirPods with Switch. It’s powered via USB-C and features a compact design that blends nicely with Nintendo’s console. Read all about it right here.

PDP LVL50 Wired Gaming Headset features:

Play at the top of your game with dynamic 50mm High-Definition stereo drivers for clear and balanced sound

Flexible noise-cancelling mic, and on-ear audio controls for quick and easy adjustments

Works with PlayStation Wireless Controller via 3.5mm connector

Experience unbeatable comfort during long gaming sessions with its lightweight build and breathable ear cushions.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!