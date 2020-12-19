PDP PS5-ready Wired Gaming Headset hits 2nd-best price ahead of Christmas: $38 (Reg. $50)

Amazon is offering the PDP PS5-ready Wired Gaming Headset (LVL50) for $38.26 shipped. That’s 24% off the typical rate there and marks the second-best Amazon price we have tracked. This reasonably-priced gaming headset packs 50mm stereo drivers to deliver “clear and balanced sound.” Communication with other players is a cinch thanks to a flexible noise-cancelling microphone. Tweaking audio is hassle-free thanks to on-ear buttons for quick and easy adjustments. Rated 4.3/5 stars.
If you already have a pair of Bluetooth headphones that you love, consider Avantree Leaf at $27 (clip the on-page coupon) instead. This handy accessory pairs a standard Bluetooth headset with PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch. I routinely plug this into my PlayStation and love that I can use AirPods without a hitch.
For those of you that primarily use a Nintendo Switch in portable mode, be sure to check out my hands-on of HomeSpot. This has become my go-to for pairing AirPods with Switch. It’s powered via USB-C and features a compact design that blends nicely with Nintendo’s console. Read all about it right here.
PDP LVL50 Wired Gaming Headset features:
- Play at the top of your game with dynamic 50mm High-Definition stereo drivers for clear and balanced sound
- Flexible noise-cancelling mic, and on-ear audio controls for quick and easy adjustments
- Works with PlayStation Wireless Controller via 3.5mm connector
- Experience unbeatable comfort during long gaming sessions with its lightweight build and breathable ear cushions.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!