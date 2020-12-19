FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

PDP PS5-ready Wired Gaming Headset hits 2nd-best price ahead of Christmas: $38 (Reg. $50)

-
AmazonPDP
Reg. $50 $38

Amazon is offering the PDP PS5-ready Wired Gaming Headset (LVL50) for $38.26 shipped. That’s 24% off the typical rate there and marks the second-best Amazon price we have tracked. This reasonably-priced gaming headset packs 50mm stereo drivers to deliver “clear and balanced sound.” Communication with other players is a cinch thanks to a flexible noise-cancelling microphone. Tweaking audio is hassle-free thanks to on-ear buttons for quick and easy adjustments. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you already have a pair of Bluetooth headphones that you love, consider Avantree Leaf at $27 (clip the on-page coupon) instead. This handy accessory pairs a standard Bluetooth headset with PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch. I routinely plug this into my PlayStation and love that I can use AirPods without a hitch.

For those of you that primarily use a Nintendo Switch in portable mode, be sure to check out my hands-on of HomeSpot. This has become my go-to for pairing AirPods with Switch. It’s powered via USB-C and features a compact design that blends nicely with Nintendo’s console. Read all about it right here.

PDP LVL50 Wired Gaming Headset features:

  • Play at the top of your game with dynamic 50mm High-Definition stereo drivers for clear and balanced sound
  • Flexible noise-cancelling mic, and on-ear audio controls for quick and easy adjustments
  • Works with PlayStation Wireless Controller via 3.5mm connector
  • Experience unbeatable comfort during long gaming sessions with its lightweight build and breathable ear cushions.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

PDP

About the Author

DEWALT discounts at Woot and Amazon fall as low as $14 ...
The Lincoln Lawyer is on sale for $3 on Kindle, much mo...
TOPPIN HEPA air purifiers and humidifiers are on sale a...
KODAK SCANZA converts 35mm, Super 8, + more from film t...
Today’s Amazon furniture discounts modernize your...
Amazon’s Gold Box offers up to 50% off Hasbro boa...
Fossil’s always-on Hybrid Smartwatch is $97.50 (5...
Gerber’s Vital Take-A-Part Shears come apart for ...
Show More Comments

Related

PS5 first impressions: Next-gen. graphics and a game-changing controller are just the start

Read more Learn More
Review

Best Headset for Xbox Series X and S: The ultimate comparison [Video]

Learn More
Review

SteelSeries Arctis 7X Review: My favorite Xbox Series X headset so far [Video]

Learn More

SCUF H1 is the company’s first fully customizable gaming headset

Learn More
Save $49

DEWALT discounts at Woot and Amazon fall as low as $14 (Up to $49 off)

From $14 Learn More
From under $1

The Lincoln Lawyer is on sale for $3 on Kindle, much more from under $1 in today’s Gold Box

$3 Learn More
Up to 40% off

TOPPIN HEPA air purifiers and humidifiers are on sale as low as $24, today only (Up to 40% off)

From $24 Learn More
$35 off

KODAK SCANZA converts 35mm, Super 8, + more from film to digital at $120 (Reg. $155)

$120 Learn More