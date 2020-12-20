Home Depot takes up to 40% off ceiling fans, lights, and more today only

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot offers up to 40% off ceiling fans and lighting. Free shipping is available for all. Headlining is the Monte Carlo Orville 56-inch LED Ceiling Fan for $399. That’s down from the original $850 price tag and regular $500 going rate. We previously saw it for around $420. This model offers an ultra-modern design that’s sleek, offers three blades, and an integrated 18W LED downlight. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Hit the jump for even more in today’s sale.

You can dive into the rest of Home Depot’s sale here for more deals on ceiling fans and lighting. You’ll find a wide range of accessories for your home on sale today, including those meant for specific rooms of your house, like a kitchen, bedroom, or bathroom. Just be sure to act quickly, as some listings are beginning to sell out.

If you want to add smart home controls to your setup, consider going with this kit at $45. It works with existing smart home setups like Alexa to bring voice control, plus offers included smartphone features as well. Learn more here about how this system can expand your smart home.

Monte Carlo Turbine Fan features:

Seeking to make a bold statement with eight curved, sloped blades, the 56 in. Turbine ceiling fan has an ultra-modern aesthetic. The DC motor provides powerful airflow reaching over 8,000 CFM (cubic feet of air per minute) and outstanding energy efficiency. Turbine LED features an integrated 10-Watt LED uplight with 360 Lumens output and an integrated 20-Watt LED downlight with 750 Lumens output. It includes a hand-held remote with 6 speeds, reverse and up/downlight controls to operate them independently.

