iPhone SE is free with contract or $50 on pre-paid plans (Reg. $399)

iPhone SE is free with contract or $50 on pre-paid plans

Verizon offers Apple’s iPhone SE for FREE if you’re adding a new line and signing up for an Unlimited Plan for 24-months. That’s a match of the best offer we’ve seen and down from the usual $399 price tag. If you don’t want to lock yourself in for 24-months, Cricket Wireless is currently offering a pre-paid iPhone SE for $49.99, which is the second-best offer we’ve seen there.

Headlining is a 4.7-inch Retina display that’s wrapped with slim bezels alongside Touch ID support across the bottom. The backside reverts to a glossy coating that pairs with a new water-resistant design for the first time on Apple’s smaller handset. Inside you’ll find a battery that supports up to 40-hours of use depending on your usage, but most will find around 14-hours. A 12MP wide-angle camera features ƒ/1.8 aperture and digital zoom up to 5x. 

iPhone SE features:

iPhone SE is the most powerful 4.7-inch iPhone ever.1 Featuring A13 Bionic, the fastest chip in a smartphone, for incredible performance in apps, games, and photography. Portrait mode for studio-quality portraits and six lighting effects. Next-generation Smart HDR for incredible detail across highlights and shadows. Cinematic-quality 4K video. And all the advanced features of iOS. With long battery life2 and water resistance,3 it’s so much of the iPhone you love, in a not so big size.

