This beginner Casio 88-Key Digital Piano Bundle is down to $379 today (Reg. $525+)

Adorama is now offering a Casio CDP-S150 88-Key Compact Digital Piano Bundle for $379 shipped. Regularly over $525, today’s deal saves you just shy of $145 and includes everything you’ll need to get started. For comparison sake, this piano sells for $379 on its own over at Amazon, with the stand, stool, and sustain pedal fetching an additional $65 alongside the $25 H&A Closed-Back Headphones. A great little digital piano starter kit, this model include 88 hammer action keys to have you ready for the real thing, as well as 64-note polyphony, 10 tones, MIDI support, built-in recording options. and more. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

A nice alternative to today’s lead deal is the Casio Casiotone 61-Key Portable Keyboard at $149 with 400 built-in tones. This model is more of a keyboard-type, rather than the piano-style keys on today’s lead deal, but you will save a small fortune in the process. This highly-rated Best Choice Products 88-Key Digital Piano at $200 will bring a more traditional setup to the table, if you don’t mind going with the lesser-known brand name here.

More on the Casio 88-Key Compact Digital Piano Bundle:

Casio has applied its highly compact construction technologies to achieve a size that is even smaller than previous CDP series. This compact piano can be played anywhere, in your own style. Comes with 10 built-in high-quality sounds, including grand piano. You can express subtle differences in tone by adjusting the force with which you strike the keys. For the new CDP-S series, Casio has significantly reduced the size of the action mechanism that simulates the weight of the hammers in a grand piano. This allows for a keyboard with a responsive touch in an amazingly slim body.

