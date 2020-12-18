Over the last few weeks, our team here at 9to5Toys has been putting together a selection of gift guides curated for everyone on your holiday shopping list. However, we’re now getting down to the very end of the shipping windows at most retailers. Those still shopping are thankfully in luck. We’ve collaborated on a selection of last-minute gifts that are still shipping in time for Christmas day. Below you’ll find a gift idea from each of our writers to help wrap up your holiday shopping plans. Hit the jump for all of our top picks and easy last-minute gifts.

Gifts that arrive by Christmas Day

If someone on your list recently bought a new vehicle, chances are high CarPlay is onboard. Since Wireless CarPlay has yet to become overwhelmingly popular, you need to plug in using a cable. Not only does this become cumbersome, having a cord haphazardly running throughout your car can be an eyesore. For this reason, I’ve adopted ElevationLab’s $30 Cord Dock V2. It adheres nicely to most surfaces thanks to integrated 3M tape along the bottom. An ingenious design allows you to dock, undock, and even detach the cable with your iPhone attached if the need arises.

If you have a woodworker or DIYer in your life, it’s likely they use a tape measure. Most people just use whatever tape measure they can find at a local hardware store, but that’s not always the best tool for the job. FastCap is a well-known name in the woodworking industry, and the company’s 16 FastPad Reverse Measuring Tape is a fantastic upgrade for most shops. It has imperial measurements on both sides, and they even write out the incremental steps down to 1/16th of an inch with numbers, instead of just tick marks like you normally see. Plus, the side doubles as a marking pad for you to write measurements, and there’s a built-in pencil sharpener. While this might seem like it’d be an expensive tool, it comes in at just $11.50 on Amazon and should arrive well before Christmas.

Picking out a wallet for someone can be tough, especially if you’re not sure if they really need a new one or not. However, just about anyone can make use of these handy card holder-style wallets, and the Herschel Charlie RFID is a solid option. It comes in several colorways to match a number of personal styles and won’t dent your pocket all that much at around $20 with free Prime shipping (some colorways are even less) or in orders over $25. Along with a larger slot in the middle, you’ll fine four exterior pockets for the most essential bank cards as well as that candy striped-style interior material. Even if it’s for someone who prefers a larger fold-style wallet, there are always times when grabbing something lightweight and minimal is quite handy, whether it’s on day trips or taking the dog for a walk. It carries a solid 4+ star rating from thousands on Amazon and is something just about anyone can appreciate.

Still on the hunt for a gift idea for the man in your life? Cologne is always a great option and something they will use year-round. Our favorite choice this season is the Bleu de Chanel cologne. This scent has masculine, fresh notes including cedar, sandalwood, and grapefruit. The bottle is also luxurious. You can choose from three size options from Nordstrom. You will need to select paid expedited shipping for the cologne to arrive before the Christmas. Prices start at $77 for the 1-oz. bottle and go up to $130. Rated 4.9/5 stars with nearly 300 reviews from Nordstrom customers.

An as easy gift for the smart home owner on your list, or someone who might want to finally dive into having a connected house is an outdoor smart plug, and this option from meross is an easy recommendation. Alongside its weather-resistant design, there’s a pair of individually controllable outlets that can be used to command outdoor lights and other appliances. Another reason this option makes a great last-minute gift is that it works with all of the major smart home ecosystems. So even if you aren’t sure which voice assistant the person on your list prefers, the meross Outdoor Smart Plug is computable with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant. And for $32 at Amazon, it won’t break the bank.

I’m a huge fan of resistance bands for a variety of reasons. First, they are affordable, with a top-rated option like this costing just a bit more than a latte, at $10.95. Varying resistances make it easy to shape the workout you need on any given day without the added bulk of weights or other equipment. Aside from basic resistance-style activities, you can also leverage these bands for quality stretching routines, which can be just as important to your daily life as more robust workout routines. Whether for yourself or someone on the holiday shopping list, this is a great affordable option.

Make sure to check out the other 9to5Toys guides for more last-minute gifts

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!