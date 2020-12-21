FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today only, take $150 off Apple’s latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro

-
Apple
$150 off $949

Today only, B&H offers Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 256GB for $949 shipped. The 512GB model is down to $1,149, as well. That’s down $150 from the regular going rate and beats Amazon’s current price by $50. We’ve only seen this price beat once before during the holiday season.

Apple’s 2020 iPad Pro features a new camera system with 12 and 10MP lenses and LiDAR scanner support on the back. Face ID is another standout here, doing away with any physical buttons for an even sleeker design. USB-C connectivity, 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6 support, and up to 10-hours of battery life round out the list of notable specs. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Make the most of your savings and grab Apple’s 2-meter USB-C Charging Cable today. Apple’s official USB-C Charge Cable delivers quick power-up speeds with the same USB-C connector on both ends. Ideal for taking advantage of the latest charging and data transfer speeds on various devices.

Our Apple guide continues to be updated with all of the best deals around the web. You can browse through all of the latest markdowns on iPads, Macs, and more right on this page.

Apple’s iPad Pro features:

  • 12.9-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color
  • A12Z Bionic chip with Neural Engine
  • 12MP Wide camera, 10MP Ultra Wide camera, and LiDAR Scanner
  • 7MP TrueDepth front camera
  • Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay
  • Four speaker audio and five studio-quality microphones
  • 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6 and Gigabit-class LTE cellular data

