Blendtec Classic now $100 off + more blender deals from just $15 ahead of the holidays

Amazon is now offering the Blendtec Classic Fit Blender for $199.99 shipped. Regularly $300 at Amazon and direct, this is matching the most readily available Black Friday deal at $100 off and is the lowest price we can find. Currently listed as “arriving before Christmas,” this thing will almost certainly upgrade your existing blender with a professional option that can handle much of the most robust ingredients with ease. Along with its included 2-year warranty, it comes with a BPA-free 75-ounce blending jar, multiple speed options, and enough power to heat up soups while you’re blending them. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon. More blender deals below.

A great alternative to the hardcore Blendtec option above is the Oster Pro 1200 Blender at $60 shipped. This one isn’t quite as robust, nor can it heat the soups and dips up, but it is a perfectly capable option otherwise, that will make short work of your daily smoothie and light meal prep. Nearly 6,200 Amazon customers have left it with a 4+ star rating as well.

More blender deals:

On top of today’s eufy robot vac and Philips OneBlade price drops, our home goods guide is filled with notable kitchenware deals right now. We have air fryers starting from just $30, this Calphalon Countertop Safe Bakeware, and AeroGarden Sprout at 30% off, just to name a few.

More on Blendtec Classic Fit Blender:

Blendtec blenders are built to the highest professional standards – same as you find in restaurants and smoothie shops. Our blades are 80% thicker and 10x stronger than other blender blades.

2 year comprehensive warranty. An American company, family-owned and driven to build the best quality products – without compromise. Engineered and assembled in the USA.

Includes BPA-free four-sided jar for smaller quantities, grinding grains, and heating soups and drinks through friction heat. The four-sided jar is a 75 oz Volume jar with 32 oz blending capacity (wet or dry).

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!