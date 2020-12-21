FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Home Depot Pro Special of the Week takes up to 45% off tools, accessories, more

-
Home GoodsHome DepotMilwaukee
Up to 45% Shop now

Home Depot, as part of its Pro Special Buy of the Week, is offering up to 45% off tools, accessories, and more. Free shipping is available on just about everything, or you can opt for in-store pickup and get your gear even sooner. Our top pick is the Milwaukee M12 Impact Driver and Multi-tool Bundle for $79.97. As a comparison, that’s down from the original price of $199 or the regular $150 going rate. Today’s deal is also $20 less than our previous mention. This bundle includes Milwaukee’s M1 impact driver and multi-tool, as well, which makes it a great option for basic DIY tasks around the house. You’ll receive a wall charger and carrying case with purchase, as well. Rated 4.2/5 stars. More below.

For a more robust option, consider the RYOBI ONE+ Impact Wrench Kit for $119. Regularly $175 and originally $200, today’s deal is the best price we’ve tracked all-time. RYOBI’s impact wrench features up to 160-pounds of torque, making it a solid option for work around the garage. Includes a 1.5Ah battery with purchase along with an 18V charger. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

You can browse through the rest of this week’s sale here for more deals with up to 45% off regular prices. There’s a nice selection of tools priced at under $50, making it a great way to score some gifts at affordable price tags.

Building out a toolbox for the first time? Check out our DIY essentials guide for a step-by-step guide to putting together a toolbox.

Milwaukee M12 bundle features:

The M12 Multi-Tool and 1/4 in. Hex Impact Driver combo kit. offers versatility, power and control to complete problematic job site applications. It allows users to perform cuts, grinds, sands and scrapes at odd angles and in difficult work areas The multi-tool can be used to make flush or plunge cuts, remove grout, sand and tackle other awkward jobs. It operates from 5,000 OPM to 20,000 OPM allowing users to match the speed to the application.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Home Depot

Milwaukee

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Indoor plants and accessories up to 30% off with deals ...
Mr. Coffee’s Auto Dual Shot Espresso machine hits...
Stop vacuuming in 2021! iRobot Roomba 960 with Wi-Fi + ...
DEWALT discounts at Woot and Amazon fall as low as $14 ...
TOPPIN HEPA air purifiers and humidifiers are on sale a...
Today’s Amazon furniture discounts modernize your...
Gerber’s Vital Take-A-Part Shears come apart for ...
Low-profile Zinus Trisha Queen Bed Frame returns to 202...
Show More Comments

Related

Up to 45%

Home Depot ‘Last Chance Sale’ takes up to 45% off tools, garage organizers, more

Save now! Learn More
Reg. $160

Elgato’s Wave:3 Microphone falls to new all-time low at $132 (Reg. $160)

$132 Learn More

Sorel, UGG, Sperry more up to 60% off during Hautelook’s Boot Sale from $35

Learn More
$145 off

This beginner Casio 88-Key Digital Piano Bundle is down to $379 today (Reg. $525+)

$379 Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: December 21, 2020 – AirPods Max first discount, iPad Pro $150 off, more

Listen now
Save $100

Klipsch’s new T5 II Earbuds with stainless steel charging case see 50% price cut to $99

$99 Learn More
50% off

Fossil’s Holiday Event offers extra 50% off sale items with hundreds of new styles added

From $29 Learn More
Reg. $25

PlantSnap Pro with augmented reality now matching 2020 iOS low at $15 (Reg. $25)

$15 Learn More