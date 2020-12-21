Mr. Coffee’s Auto Dual Shot Espresso machine hits Amazon 2020 low at $68.50 (Reg. $100+)

Amazon is now offering the Mr. Coffee Automatic Dual Shot Espresso and Cappuccino System for $68.38 shipped after you clip the 15% on-page coupon. It is still listed as coming in time for Christmas for Prime members (at the time of writing). Regularly $100 or more, today’s offer is the lowest we have tracked at Amazon in over a year and the best we can find. This model currently fetches over $120 at Walmart for comparison. This particularly affordable way to bring some espresso to your coffee routine includes a 15-bar pump, built-in frothing arm for creamy cappuccino, and a removable/washable drop tray for easy cleaning. It can also brew a pair of single shots at once into two different cups as well. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 2,200 Amazon customers. More details below.

Today’s lead deal is already among the most affordable espresso machines out there, especially on one with a proper 15-bar espresso pump. However, if you don’t mind taking the steam route, the Mr. Coffee 4-Cup Steam Espresso System comes in at slightly less on Amazon right now. It carries a similarly solid 4+ star rating, just don’t expect to get two shots at once into separate cups, barista-style.

You might also want to consider scoring a nice dual-sided coffee espresso tamper or one of those stainless steel steaming pitchers to prepare enough milk for a family’s worth of morning espresso.

Go score 3-months of MyPanera+ Coffee for absolutely FREE while you still can and jump into our coffee feature for some new brewing ideas. Then head over to our home goods guide for even more notable kitchenware deals.

More on the Mr. Coffee Auto Dual Shot Espresso System:

15-bar pump system uses powerful pressure to extract a dark, rich espresso brew

Frothing arm makes creamy froth to top off your cappuccinos and lattes

Make 2 single shots at once with dual-shot brewing. Watts: 1250

Thermal block heating system provides barista-speed brewing and heating. Cord length: 26 inches

Removable, washable drip tray keeps brew space neat and tidy

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!