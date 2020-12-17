Right now you can score 3-months of MyPanera+ Coffee for absolutely FREE (Save $27)

Panera is offering 3-months of its MyPanera+ Coffee Subscription for FREE. For comparison, youâ€™d normally pay $9 per month and todayâ€™s deal saves you $27 total. Our last mention was one month free, and todayâ€™s deal marks the best available. MyPanera Coffee gives you unlimited light roast, dark roast, hazelnut, decaf, or iced coffee, as well as hot tea for as long as you keep the subscription alive. Whether youâ€™re back to commuting to work, or just want to get out of the home office to grab a coffee before returning for an afternoon meeting, this subscription is a great option. Learn moreÂ here.

Now, if you donâ€™t want to join a paid subscription service,Â StarbucksÂ offers a similar feature at no cost. Instead of giving you free coffee to start with, Starbucks gives no-cost refills on hot or iced coffee, cold brew, and tea while youâ€™re on the same visit. Just know that youâ€™ll have to buy the first cup and stay in-store in order to redeem this promo, as well as purchase it through the Starbucks app (in-store or order ahead.)

Prefer making coffee at home, well, weâ€™ve got you covered. Keurigâ€™s K-Select K-Cup Pod Coffee Brewer is down to one of the best prices that weâ€™ve tracked all year. Right now, itâ€™s available for $60, when it normally goes for $90 or more.

Terms & Conditions:

*For new subscribers and resubscribers that sign up for a MyPanera+ Coffee subscription between 12/10 through 12/31/2020, you will receive three (3) free months of coffee subscription. Must be a MyPanera member and at least 18 years of age or older to register. Registration available online only including Kiosk. You may cancel at any time. If you do not cancel either before your renewal date or after the expiration of any free trial offer, your credit card will automatically be charged $8.99 plus tax for the monthly subscription and will be charged on a recurring monthly basis every thirty (30) days thereafter until you cancel your subscription. To cancel your subscription online, visit the Subscription section at www.panerabread.com/MyPaneraCoffee or on the Panera Bread app. Subscription limited to hot coffee, hot tea and iced coffee once every two hours plus unlimited refills. Excludes iced tea and cold brew iced coffee and espresso and cappuccino beverages. Customizations including but not limited to added Espresso and added Syrups (Vanilla and Caramel) are not included in the Coffee Subscription monthly price. Upcharges apply. Other additions such as Milk, Skim Milk, Almond Milk, Half & Half, Sweeteners are included in the monthly subscription price. Subscription program registration and redemption available at participating U.S. bakery-cafes only. Excludes third party delivery and catering orders. One subscription per person. Visit here for complete Terms and Conditions. No cash back unless required by law. Not valid with any other coupon or offer. Offer may expire without notice due to error, fraud or other unforeseen circumstances. Â©2020 Panera Bread. All Rights Reserved.

