Amazon’s mid-century Rivet Frederick Leather Sofa dives to $763 (Reg. $1,200, New low)

Amazon is offering its Rivet Frederick Mid-Century Tufted Leather Sofa for $763.20 shipped. That’s $436 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $155. This standout sofa is an excellent way to update a living room, home office, and more. A versatile look ensures that it’s ready to fit nicely in both modern and mid-century spaces. The entire piece measures 77.5- by 34.6- by 31.4-inches with a seat height of about 1.5-feet. Amazon touts an “easy assembly” that takes “less than 30 minutes.”. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Alternatively, you could opt for Novogratz’s Tallulah Memory Foam Futon at $369 to spend half as much. It’s a stylish offering that comes in a variety of colors. A button-tufted design helps it uplift almost any space. Measurements span 83- by 33.5- by 32.5-inches.

Haven’t had your fill of revamping the house? Good, because over the weekend we pulled together a nice list of Amazon furniture discounts priced from $60. Leading the pack is its Rivet Jamie Accent Chair at $86 off, but there’s much more where that came from, so be sure to swing by and peek at the full list.

Amazon Rivet Frederick Leather Sofa features:

The slender shape and channel-tufted upholstery are unmistakably mid-century, while soft leather and shiny metal legs bring contemporary elegance. This piece is a stunning style statement for glam, modern and mid-century rooms.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!