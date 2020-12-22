FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple’s latest iPad Air returns to Amazon low with $50 off various colors

AmazonAppleBest iPad Deals
Amazon is offering the Apple 10.9-inch iPad Air 256GB in Space Gray or Green for $699 shipped. Note: Shipping dates are slipping and will vary depending on which color you choose. That’s $50 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and is a match for the lowest we have tracked. This newly-designed iPad Air iteration takes cues from the latest Pro models. It even gets closer in size thanks to a new 10.9-inch display. Apple’s tablet is powered by the all-new A14 Bionic processor and authentication is simple thanks to Touch ID within its power button. Folks trying to transition to USB-C will be pleased to find it onboard. Learn more when reading our launch coverage.

Give your new iPad Air an iMac-like makeover when using it at a desk with OMOTON’s T1 Stand. It’s all yours for $17. A wide variety of colors allows you to pick an option that pairs well with today’s purchase. These are comprised of aluminum, mirroring what’s seen across much of Apple’s lineup.

Now that you’ve got your iPad Air propped up, you may be in need of a way to type. For this, it’s hard to not recommend Arteck’s Slim Bluetooth Keyboard. It costs only $20, and is an Amazon best-seller. All of this paired with a solid 4.5/5 star rating lead us to a hands-on review. See what we had to say right here.

Additionally, we’ve got quite a few other Apple-related deals that are ripe for the picking. Swing by our handy guide to see everything that could have your name on it.

Apple 10.9-inch iPad Air 256GB features:

  • Stunning 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone and P3 wide color
  • A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine
  • Touch ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay
  • 12MP back camera, 7MP FaceTime HD front camera

